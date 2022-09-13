The Indiana County Bar Association officials say the Children’s Room on Floor 4M of the Indiana County Courthouse is open. The room was converted from a storage space in the courthouse to a location where children can play, read or otherwise pass the time during a custody mediation conference or other court-based visits. The decoration of the room was done using Indiana County Bar Association funds and by Joelyssa M. Johnson and Katrina M. Kayden, two members of the Bar. The project was also supported by President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, the Indiana County commissioners and maintenance workers, as well as the Family Law Committee. Pictured from left are Judge Michael T. Clark; Katrina M. Kayden, Esq.; Judge Gina R. Force; Joelyssa M. Johnson, Esq.; and President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
'Children's Room on Floor 4M' opens at courthouse
- Photo by ICBA
