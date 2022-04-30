Dr. Dana Pfau recently joined Indian Springs Veterinary Clinic and Align Sports Chiropractic to provide chiropractic services to animals and humans in Indiana County.
Pfau is certified in animal chiropractic through the International Veterinary Chiropractic Association. She can treat horses, dogs and cats with referrals from veterinarians.
Originally from Jasper, Ind., she has always had an interest in health-related occupations. She started by getting licensed in massage therapy, and later became a certified personal trainer. She had always thought of pursuing a career in chiropractic and finally followed through in 2017. She learned through her studies that the profession also allowed courses to learn how to help animals with chiropractic.
Pfau has an incredible love for animals and has finally found a way to incorporate two things she loves together. She currently lives in Indiana with her husband, Spencer, her little dog Scamp, and her cat Emmit. She enjoys reading, watching movies and exploring new places. She looks forward to helping patients relieve pain and optimize their health.