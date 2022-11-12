Denise Chresos, owner of The Flower and Balloon Gallery and certified balloon artist, has been selected as part of a talented team of international balloon professionals tasked with creating a gigantic immersive Balloon Wonderland using more than 100,000 balloons all in aid of Operation Breakthrough.
As part of one of the biggest, most unique projects, Chresos will be using her skills she has developed over the last nine years to create a magical enchanted journey to Toyland. Chresos, along with 65 other balloon professionals from around the world, will head to Kansas City, Mo., for five days to recreate this incredible project for needy children and families. She will be there Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.
“We are thrilled to have been granted the licensing rights to recreate several famous HASBRO toys within the build completely out of balloons,” said Stuart Davies, producer of the event. “What an amazing event that Denise is going to be a part of with so many iconic pieces that are loved throughout the world … all in support of Operation Breakthrough demonstrating how the joy of balloons can make a difference to the lives of so many.”
Operation Breakthrough provides a safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty and empowers their families through advocacy, emergency aid and education.
Operation Breakthrough is a nationally accredited, not-for-profit corporation that began in 1971.
Chresos is excited to contribute her creativity to help make a difference in the lives of these children and their families.