Denise Chresos, owner of The Flower and Balloon Gallery and certified balloon artist, has been selected as part of a talented team of international balloon professionals tasked with creating a gigantic immersive Balloon Wonderland using more than 100,000 balloons all in aid of Operation Breakthrough.

As part of one of the biggest, most unique projects, Chresos will be using her skills she has developed over the last nine years to create a magical enchanted journey to Toyland. Chresos, along with 65 other balloon professionals from around the world, will head to Kansas City, Mo., for five days to recreate this incredible project for needy children and families. She will be there Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

