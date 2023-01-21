Indiana’s Denise Chresos, owner of the Flower and Balloon Gallery, is headed to Lake Geneva, Wis., for her third Big Balloon Build in March.
Chresos was hand-selected to join an international team of balloon artists in building an immersive display using tens of thousands of balloons.
Chresos has become a seasoned veteran in the balloon world, having developed her expertise for the past 10 years through self-teaching and various conference opportunities.
During her recent trip to Kansas City’s Big Balloon Build, she led a team to create a magical enchanted Toyland made entirely out of balloons. This time around, the builders will construct an enormous Great Outdoors scene covering more than 10,000 square feet (about twice the area of a basketball court).
The Big Balloon Build was created as a way to raise awareness and funds for local charitable organizations. In Wisconsin, all proceeds from the build will support Inspiration Ministries, and Inspired Coffee. Inspiration Ministries is a residential living facility for adults living with disabilities. They seek to provide meaningful community and loving care while empowering their residents to live with greater purpose. They do this in part by employing individuals with a wide range of disabilities in their daughter organization, Inspired Coffee. There they are trained, coached and eventually launched into fully integrated work settings.
Chresos, along with 65 other balloon professionals from around the world, will be spending five days to create this project for children and adults with disabilities in Lake Geneva, Wis.
Chresos is excited to contribute her creativity and talent to help make a difference in the world.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Big Balloon Build team again. There is nothing quite like everyone gathering around a common goal to bring joy to a community,” she said when asked about her upcoming trip.
More information on the Big Balloon Build can be found at www.bigballoon build.com/.