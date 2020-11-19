A Christmas event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Indiana Church of the Brethren across from the Rustic Lodge, White Township.
Shop local artists and crafts for Christmas gifts. There will be music performed live by local talent.
Enjoy lunch of BBQ from the Pig Rig, and cookies and hot chocolate will be for sale.
Church proceeds from the event will benefit the church’s pastor, Kirt Anderson, and his family for medical expense incurred due to his right leg being amputated.
If you would like to donate to help the Anderson family, checks can be mailed to Indiana Church of the Brethren, 905 McKnight Road, Indiana, PA 15701, payable to Pastor Kirt Anderson.