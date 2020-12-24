The weather outside may get frightful on this Christmas Eve, as heavy rain likely will be followed by snow that could leave as much as 4-6 inches on the ground in Indiana County.
“Winter Storm Watches over the ridges have been upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings,” the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh posted on Facebook early today. “In general, expect the snow this evening through tonight to fall heavy at times with general accumulations around 4 to 6 inches in the lower terrain and 5 to 8 inches on the ridges.”
However, as of dawn, it was still a winter weather advisory for Indiana and vicinity, from 7 p.m. today until 1 a.m. on Christmas Day. It may be a gusty day, too, AccuWeather forecasters said, predicting southeast winds at 20 mph, gusting to 31 mph.
NWS forecasters in State College speculated early today that “Santa’s reindeer will need their rain gear this year” but for east of the ridges they posted that “it’ll turn much colder tonight, which could lead to slick spots. Luckily Rudolph can lead the way through any weather.”
District 10 of Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation, which includes Indiana County, is alerting drivers to that weather — and to what may be needed to deal with it. PennDOT spokeswoman Christina Gibbs said crews are prepared with plow trucks and other equipment, and that salt, anti-skid and other materials are in good supply.
“Crews will be working around the clock, if necessary, to keep roads maintained,” Gibbs said. However, “PennDOT crews generally will not pretreat with salt brine when a storm is forecast to start as rain, as rain will wash the material away.”
She said forecasts will be closely monitored throughout the day to determine the best treatment to keep roads passable.
“Roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling,” she cautioned. “With freezing temperatures forecasted, roads that look wet may be icy, and drivers must use extra caution, especially when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.”
Gibbs said PennDOT recommends that motorists avoid traveling during winter storms if possible, but to use caution if they have to be on the road.
“Slow down and drive at a speed that suits the conditions,” Gibbs said.
She also had these recommendations:
• Turn on your headlights.
• Stay in your lane.
• Increase your following distance.
• Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.
• Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.
• Use defroster and wipers.
• Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.
Also, Gibbs said, while PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions, restrictions and snow plow activity on more than 40,000 roadway miles, by visiting www.511PA.com 24 hours a day.