A Christmas in the Village event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Black Lick Fire Hall, 151 Main St., Blairsville. There will be a scavenger hunt in the morning/afternoon, with answers to be handed in at 4 p.m. Directions can be picked up at the Burrell Township Library and the churches.
At 4 p.m., hot dogs, chips, desserts and drinks will be served. There also will be the opportunity to decorate your own sugar cookies. There will be crafts, photo booths and music. The Christmas-tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m., with caroling after.