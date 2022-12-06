Christmas Open House

Promoting the event are Hazel Johnston, left, and Nancy Gould, who will be performing traditional Victorian Christmas carols as part of the event.

 Submitted photo

The Historical and Genealogical Society invites the public to its annual Christmas Open House on Friday. The evening kicks off promptly at 6 p.m. with a special performance of excerpts from “A Dash of Dickens — A Western Pennsylvania Christmas Carol” written by Mary Jo Bowes.

The evening also will feature a freshly decorated Clark House by the Evergreen Garden Club, Victorian carols and seasonal refreshments. This event is free and open to the public; festivities will take place inside The Armory at 621 Wayne Ave. and inside the historic Clark House.

