The Historical and Genealogical Society invites the public to its annual Christmas Open House on Friday. The evening kicks off promptly at 6 p.m. with a special performance of excerpts from “A Dash of Dickens — A Western Pennsylvania Christmas Carol” written by Mary Jo Bowes.
The evening also will feature a freshly decorated Clark House by the Evergreen Garden Club, Victorian carols and seasonal refreshments. This event is free and open to the public; festivities will take place inside The Armory at 621 Wayne Ave. and inside the historic Clark House.