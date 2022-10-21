The Indiana County Tourist Bureau has announced that the Christmas tree to be featured at IRMC Park during the upcoming holiday celebrations has been selected.
The tree is a 30-foot Concolor Fir and is being donated by Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Christmas Tree Growers’ Association. Van Horn chose the tree on the former E-Mar Acres, which was owned by the late Ron Mancabelli.
The tree will be delivered to IRMC Park on Nov. 14 to be decorated for the Lucy Donnelly Light-up Night, which starts at 6 p.m., and Holiday Kickoff Parade at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
The First Commonwealth Bank “It’s A Wonderful Life” Festival gets underway that weekend with exclusive “It’s A Wonderful Life” activities special for Nov. 19 and 20. The holiday fun will continue, on weekends, through Dec. 18. These events are proudly supported by the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations.