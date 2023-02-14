U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung

U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung, now a federal judge, at the Indiana Gazette offices May 31, 2022.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Cindy K. Chung, United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, was confirmed Monday by the U.S. Senate to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

“Cindy Chung has made history today,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, said Monday evening. “She is the first Asian Pacific American judge to sit on the Third Circuit and, thanks in part to President Biden’s commitment to making our federal courts reflect the great diversity of our nation, she is now one of five women who will actively serve on that bench.”

