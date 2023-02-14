Cindy K. Chung, United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, was confirmed Monday by the U.S. Senate to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
“Cindy Chung has made history today,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, said Monday evening. “She is the first Asian Pacific American judge to sit on the Third Circuit and, thanks in part to President Biden’s commitment to making our federal courts reflect the great diversity of our nation, she is now one of five women who will actively serve on that bench.”
Chung was named U.S. attorney for the Western District, which includes courthouses in Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnstown, in 2021.
She served as an assistant United States attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania from 2014 to 2021, and before that was a trial attorney in the Criminal Section of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division for five years.
Chung graduated from Yale University in 1997 and received her Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School in 2002. From 2003 to 2009, she served as an assistant district attorney in New York County (Manhattan), N.Y., and was a law clerk for Judge Myron Thompson on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama from 2002 to 2003.