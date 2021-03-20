A low-key fund drive at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in White Township quietly raised more than $30,000 in two months with a goal of wiring the church to its faithful, no matter where they may be.
Parishioners Doug Steve and CJ Spadafora set out on the mission to equip the church with cameras and computer technology needed to stream the Masses and other church events line online and to record programs for later playback on YouTube.
With the blessing of the pastor, Fr. Richard Owens, in early December, Steve said, he and Spadafora hit the goal by the end of January.
Equipment is on order and the wiring will be completed through local vendors Voyage Media Works and EMB Computing, Steve said. He expects the hardware delivery by the end of March and operations to begin late in April.
A three-camera setup would provide views of the pastor, the organist and anyone speaking at a lectern near the altar.
St. Bernard is not the first to apply the technology. It’s not even the first Catholic church in Indiana County to do so. Church of the Good Shepherd in Kent began streaming Masses on Facebook early during the pandemic when churches were ordered closed and bishops gave dispensation for parishioners to watch services online or on television to meet their weekly obligation.
“What spurred this all on during the pandemic last year at this time was the online Mass out of Greensburg, which was great for the diocese” Steve said. “Then Church of the Good Shepherd even streamed Mass here and there. Why can’t St. Bernard do this? I talked to CJ and said ‘we need to do this.’”
But where St. Bernard may go further, Steve said, is by providing opportunities.
Technology draws the young.
The webcasting outfit, including a control center for operating cameras and switching the views of the services, is a chance for church youth group members to learn media skills, Steve said.
The ones studying it in school could have a chance to apply what they know in real life.
It also could draw young people back to the church, whether those with hands on the controls or those suddenly enabled to celebrate Mass delivered on their smartphones.
Some features of the project won’t be seen immediately but the work done now would provide a backbone for meeting future needs as the parish priests see fit, Steve said.
Parishioners who climb the hill to St. Bernard Church in White Township every weekend wouldn’t appear to benefit from the services being streamed online to the folks back in town.
But they would enjoy the fruit of the project on the days when attendance surpasses the safe attendance limits set either by the state or the priests, Steve said.
Big-screen TVs in the basement social hall could display the Mass for an overflow crowd.
“Easter, Christmas. They can set up chairs downstairs for people to view the Mass going on upstairs,” Steve said.
The media hardware also could solve the inconveniences of the touch-free environment espoused during the pandemic.
The hymnals were removed because of the virus. Digital monitors may be mounted in the sanctuary to display readings and the words to the hymns.
In the entry to the church, now devoid of information racks and with fewer posters on the bulletin board, a monitor with streaming text could advise church-goers of the next fish fry or Catholic Daughters meeting.
“Say you have the first holy communion participants, put their names and pictures on the scrolling display,” Steve said. “Try to catch the eye of the people more than hanging something on the bulletin board and hoping that they look at it.”
“Airing” and recording one Mass each weekend is the initial goal. Later, the early morning weekday Masses could be added to the schedule.
Then maybe weddings. Baptisms. Confirmations. Funerals. Live, or recorded for later viewing.
Family events could be set up with password access by invited guests who may live around the world or across the nation, or could be shut-ins or at risk of health problems by joining crowds.
“And it’s not only for the church,” Steve said. “We want, faith formation, the Grandmothers Corps, the Knights of Columbus. It’s something we want all facets of the church to utilize.”