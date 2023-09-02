Pastor Paul Wallace and the congregation of Dixonville Wesleyan Church held a dedication ceremony Aug. 27 for their remodeled sanctuary. More than 100 people attended the service; some visitors attended who used to belong to the church many years ago, and some new ones came who had never been there. A time of fellowship followed with a meal in the ministry center. The church had its beginning in 1855, and while most churches last only 73 years on average, Dixonville Wesleyan is still going strong. It has gone through many changes over the years since it was the little brown church in Dixonville; the last renovation was done in 2010. Beginning after Easter Sunday this year, Doug King Construction did a total face-lift on the sanctuary and entrance ways. In the middle of the remodeling, church members wrote their prayers and scripture verses on the old walls and flooring. The oak trim came from SMW Direct on Philadelphia Street in Indiana, and the carpet and flooring was installed by Clymer Furniture Company. A video can be seen on the Dixonville Wesleyan Church Facebook page showing the drastic change in the sanctuary.