Mission teams from Grace United Methodist Church left earlier this week for two destinations: Tennessee and Mexico.
A mission team of 11 from Grace United Methodist Church left on March 13 for Bethel Bible Village in Tennessee.
The team will spend the week there working on building projects for families in need of housing and education.
They are Richard Blystone, Mike McElhaney, Joe McCombie, Willine Wolfe, Eric Walker, Ilga Cilo, Shawn Bauman, Jan Waryck, Greg Trout, Larry Catlos and Jack Bennett.
A mission team of 15 headed to Mexico on March 14 where they will spend the week in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, serving the Caring Hearts Mexico mission in their service to a boys and girls home, rehab facilities and a community soup kitchen.
Grace Church commissioned members of the team during their recent Sunday morning service.
The team included Beth Blair, Bill Blair, Preston Blair, Claudia Curry, Ryan Fabin, Mark Gamble, Kathy Jennings, Kaira Loughner, Dan Overdorff, Donna Overdorff, Carrie Pinos, Marilyn Pollock, Kaedon Schoming, Lisa Smiley and Steve Wadsworth.