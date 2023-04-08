Members from Hope Lutheran Church in Homer City presented a “Living Last Supper” tableau on Tuesday, recalling the story of Jesus’ last supper with his disciples in Holy Week, on the front lawn of the church. Pictured are Megan McElheny, Wade McElheny, Beth Heise, John Heise, Jane Miller, Pastor Steve Bond, Irv Kochel, Mike Shaw and Marlene Carnahan.
