Grace United Methodist Church will offer performances of “Heaven Came Down,” an original Pentecost musical drama, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.
There is no charge.
This is an original musical drama written by Pastor Bill Blair with music written by Tina St. Clair.
The drama celebrates the resurrection and the events that followed.
It culminates in the outpouring of the Holy Spirit on the early Church. Travel with Peter as he discovers the empty grave and his gut-wrenching thoughts about having deserted the One who has power even over death.
Fifty days after the resurrection, the Holy Spirit poured out as tongues of fire, and people began to speak in the various languages of the region. Watch Peter come alive as he is restored by Jesus to preach boldly and effectively at the birthday of the church.