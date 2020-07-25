Christ Bible Fellowship church recently welcomed its new pastor, the Rev. Joshua Webb; his wife, Jennifer; and daughter Cypress.
Pastor Webb and family are lifelong residents of Armstrong County. Prior to coming to Indiana, Webb was the Pastor of Simpson Bible Church in Kittanning.
The congregation of Christ Bible Fellowship is excited about what God has in store for their church and invites the public to join them each Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m.
The church is located at 178 Old Route 119 South in White Township.