The following area churches have scheduled Christmas Eve services:
• Curry Run Church, Route 422 near Shelocta. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. All are welcome.
• Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St. Christmas Eve service, 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 24. Reservations needed. Scripture: Isaiah 9:1-7, “And He Will Be Called … Emmanuel.” We celebrate Emmanuel this evening. But … what does it mean to us that God is with us? The Lord’s Supper will be observed.
• Valley Grace Brethren Church, 11815 Route 56, Armagh. Candlelight Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Attendants are asked to please observe general masking and distancing guidelines.