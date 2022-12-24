The following area churches have scheduled Christmas Eve/Christmas Day services:
• Blairsville United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Christmas Eve candlelight worship and Communion, 7 and 11 p.m. Saturday, scriptures are Isaiah 9:2-7 and Luke 2:1-20; Christmas Day worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe, 11 a.m. Sunday, scriptures are Ephesians 1:3-14 and John 1:1-14.
• Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pinevale Road between East Run and Rochester Mills. Special Christmas Day program, 11 a.m. Sunday; Pastor John Traxler will give the message “The Shepherd’s Great Discovery”; the community is invited; there will not be Sunday school or an evening service this week.
• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana. Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion service, 7 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary; the Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “No Crib For His Bed,” based on Luke 2:1-14 and Luke 2:15-20. Traditional Christmas hymns will resonate from the congregation and the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones will provide further music. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “People Look East” by Eleanor Farjeon, arranged by Vincent M. Ryan, and the offertory anthem, “O Holy Night” arranged by Richard A. Nichols. The Communion anthem will be “Cradle Hymn” by Carl Schalk. “Christmas Sanctus” by Lee Dengler will also be vocalized. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com; Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Sunday, the Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Great Expectations!,” based on John 1:1-14, Matthew 1:22-23 and Matthew 11:2-6. This service will be filled with traditional Christmas hymns along with the serving of Communion. This service is an in-person service.
• Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Festive Christmas Eve candlelight Eucharist with lessons and carols, 8 p.m. Saturday; Christmas Day Holy Eucharist service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.
• Cornerstone Worship Center, 500 Lenz Road, White Township. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Christmas carols and the message “Why Do We Call Jesus Savior?”; Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Sunday, Pastor Paul Price’s message will be “The Provision of Jesus as Savior.”
• Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422, Armstrong Township. Modern Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6:30 p.m. Saturday; special Christmas Day service, 11 a.m. Sunday.
• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Saturday featuring the program “Best Gift Ever”; Christmas Day service, 11 a.m. Sunday.
• Ernest Bible Church, Church Road, Ernest. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Saturday; Christmas Day worship service, 10 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.
• First Baptist Church of Glen Campbell, 334 Glenwood Ave., Glen Campbell. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 4 p.m. Saturday.
• First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township. Pastor: The Rev. Matthew Lantz. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m. Saturday; Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Sunday.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. Candlelight Christmas Eve services, held in the sanctuary: 3 and 5 p.m. contemporary services and 7 and 9 p.m. traditional services. The community is invited to join Grace Church under the steeple to celebrate Christmas together. “She shall bear a Son; and you shall call His name Jesus, for it is He who will save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21). What a wonderful blessing it is to know the Christ of Christmas. The Christmas season is truly the time we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Come celebrate with us.
On Christmas morning, Grace Church will hold a blended worship service at 10 a.m. Children are invited to wear their pajamas and adults can wear ugly sweaters. The pastors will discuss what Christmas means to them interspersed with favorite Christmas carols.
• Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish. Christmas Eve services: Hopewell UMC, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville, noon; Connect Church, 50 Walnut St. (Helman Hall of Blairsville UMC), Blairsville, 5 p.m.; Blairsville First UMC, 50 Walnut St., 6:30 p.m.; Black Lick UMC, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick, 7:30 p.m.; a service of scripture and carols will be celebrated on Christmas Day: Hopewell UMC, 9:30 a.m.; Blairsville First UMC, 10:30 a.m.; Black Lick UMC, 11:10 a.m.; there will not be a service at Connect Church on Christmas Day. Everyone is invited to join any of the services.
• Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish. Joint Christmas Eve worship service, 7 p.m. Saturday at Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township. The service will include Holy Communion and candlelight service.
• Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville. Christmas Eve service, 10 p.m. Saturday, with carols, candlelight and Communion; Christmas Day worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday; Join Hebron as “we greet the happy morn on which the Savior of the world was born.”
• Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, White Township. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Saturday.
• Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., Homer City. Christmas Eve candlelight service with Communion, 7 p.m. Saturday; Sunday worship, 9:30 a.m., this week’s sermon is based on Luke 2:1-20; adult Sunday school, 8:15 a.m.; “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry, 9:30 a.m.
• Marion Center First United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St., Marion Center. Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m. Saturday, Pastor Kyle will preach about the birth of Jesus; Scripture is Matthew 1:18-25; Christmas Day service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Kyle will preach on the birth of Jesus; Scripture is Luke 2:1-20.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church, 3344 E. Creek Road, Canoe Township. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Saturday. All are invited to attend.
• Saint Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Franklin St., Clymer. Christmas Day services, the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ divine liturgy, 8:45 a.m. Sunday with celebrant the Rev. Wesley M. Mash.
• Saint Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellowcreek St., Homer City. Christmas Eve service, the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ divine liturgy, 5 p.m. Saturday with celebrant the Rev. Wesley M. Mash; Christmas Day service, the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ divine liturgy, 11 a.m. Sunday with celebrant the Rev. Wesley M. Mash.
• Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, Armstrong Township. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Saturday; Nativity of the Lord service, 10 a.m. Sunday; Sunday sermon, “Plethora of Promises,” led by the Worship Committee, 10 a.m. Jan. 1. All are invited.
• Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana. Christmas Eve service, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Christmas Day Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, hosted by a family of the congregation; Christmas Day worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday; no services will be held Saturday, Dec. 31; New Year’s Day service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.