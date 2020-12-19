The following area churches have scheduled Christmas Eve/Christmas Day services:
• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana. Join us online Christmas Eve for a virtual candlelight service. The service will include many of our familiar traditions, musical offerings and a sermon titled “For Love’s Sake.” It will be available at calvarychurchpa.com beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain available for you to watch at your convenience.
• Curry Run Church, Route 422 near Shelocta. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Thursday. All are welcome.
• Indiana Church of the Brethren, 905 McKnight Road. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6:30 p.m. We invite all to join us as we make this a special service for our Pastor Kirt Anderson, who just came home after a month stay at UPMC in Pittsburgh where he endured having his right leg amputated. Come and help us wish Pastor Anderson a Merry Christmas and a speedy recovery.
• Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St. Christmas Eve service, 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday. Reservations needed. Scripture: Isaiah 9:1-7, “And He Will Be Called … Emmanuel.” We celebrate Emmanuel this evening. But … what does it mean to us that God is with us? The Lord’s Supper will be observed.
• Saint Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Franklin St., Clymer. Christmas divine liturgy, 8:45 a.m. Friday with celebrant the Rev. Wesley M. Mash.
• Saint Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellowcreek St., Homer City. Christmas Eve divine liturgy, 7 p.m. Thursday with celebrant the Rev. Wesley M. Mash; Christmas divine liturgy, 11 a.m. Friday with celebrant the Rev. Wesley M. Mash.
• Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, Shelocta. Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held via Zoom or on our website, www.sheloctapc.com.
• Valley Grace Brethren Church, 11815 Route 56, Armagh. Candlelight Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m. Thursday. Attendants are asked to please observe general masking and distancing guidelines.