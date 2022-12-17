The following area churches have scheduled Christmas Eve/Christmas Day services:
• Blairsville United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Christmas Eve candlelight worship and Communion, 7 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24; Christmas Day worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe, 11 a.m. Dec. 25, scriptures are Isaiah 52:7-10 and John 1:1-14.
• Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pinevale Road between East Run and Rochester Mills. Candlelight service, 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; Christmas Day program, 11 a.m. Dec. 25. There will be readings from “This is Christmas” and singing of carols followed by a Christmas message by Pastor John Traxler. The community is invited.
• Calvary Evangelical Church, Sylvis Road, Cherry Tree. Christmas services, Sunday, Dec. 18: 10 a.m. program, “The Light of Christmas,” featuring the children; Christmas worship service, 11 a.m.; 7 p.m., Christmas cantata “A Promise Kept” by Marty Parks with refreshments to follow in the fellowship hall. Pastor Smith and congregation invite you to come and share in this special day celebrating Christ’s birth.
• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana. Communion services: 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
• Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Festive Christmas Eve candlelight Eucharist with lessons and carols, 8 p.m. Dec. 24; Christmas Day Holy Eucharist service, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. All are welcome.
• Cornerstone Worship Center, 500 Lenz Road, White Township. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24, Christmas carols and the message “Why Do We Call Jesus Savior?”; Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Dec. 25, Pastor Paul Price’s message will be “The Provision of Jesus as Savior.”
• Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422, Armstrong Township. Modern Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24 featuring the program “Best Gift Ever”; Christmas Day service, 11 a.m. Dec. 25.
• Ernest Bible Church, Church Road, Ernest. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24; Christmas Day worship service, 10 a.m. Dec. 25. All are welcome.
• First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township. Pastor: The Rev. Matthew Lantz. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m. Dec. 24; Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Dec. 25.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. Candlelight Christmas Eve services, held in the sanctuary: 3 and 5 p.m. contemporary services and 7 and 9 p.m. traditional services. On Christmas morning, Grace Church will hold a blended worship service at 10 a.m.
• Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish. Christmas Eve services: Hopewell UMC, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville, noon; Connect Church, 50 Walnut St. (Helman Hall of Blairsville UMC), Blairsville, 5 p.m.; Blairsville First UMC, 50 Walnut St., 6:30 p.m.; Black Lick UMC, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick, 7:30 p.m.; a service of scripture and carols will be celebrated on Christmas Day: Hopewell UMC, 9:30 a.m.; Blairsville First UMC, 10:30 a.m.; Black Lick UMC, 11:10 a.m.; there will not be a service at Connect Church on Christmas Day. Everyone is invited to join any of the services.
• Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish. Joint Christmas Eve worship service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township. The service will include Holy Communion and candlelight service.
• Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville. Christmas Eve service, 10 p.m. Dec. 24, with carols, candlelight and Communion; Christmas Day worship, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25; Join Hebron as “we greet the happy morn on which the Savior of the world was born.”
• Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, White Township. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Marion Center First United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St., Marion Center. Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24, Pastor Kyle will preach about the birth of Jesus; Scripture is Matthew 1:18-25; Christmas Day service, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25. Pastor Kyle will preach on the birth of Jesus; Scripture is Luke 2:1-20.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church, 3344 E. Creek Road, Canoe Township. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24. All are invited to attend.
• Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, Armstrong Township. Advent Communion, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24; Nativity of the Lord service, 10 a.m. Dec. 25; Sunday sermon, “Plethora of Promises,” led by the Worship Committee, 10 a.m. Jan. 1. All are invited.
• Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana. Christmas Eve service, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24; Christmas Day Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, hosted by a family of the congregation; Christmas Day worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25; no services will be held Saturday, Dec. 31; New Year’s Day service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.