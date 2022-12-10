The following area churches have scheduled Christmas Eve/Christmas Day services:
• Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pinevale Road between East Run and Rochester Mills. Candlelight service, 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; Christmas Day program, 11 a.m. Dec. 25. There will be readings from “This is Christmas” and singing of carols followed by a Christmas message by Pastor John Traxler. The community is invited.
• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana. Communion services: 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
• Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422, Armstrong Township. Modern Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Ernest Bible Church, Church Road, Ernest. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. Candlelight Christmas Eve services, held in the sanctuary: 3 and 5 p.m. contemporary services and 7 and 9 p.m. traditional services. The community is invited to join Grace Church under the steeple to celebrate Christmas together. “She shall bear a Son; and you shall call His name Jesus, for it is He who will save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21). What a wonderful blessing it is to know the Christ of Christmas. The Christmas season is truly the time we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Come celebrate with us.
On Christmas morning, Grace Church will hold a blended worship service at 10 a.m. Children are invited to wear their pajamas and adults can wear ugly sweaters. The pastors will discuss what Christmas means to them interspersed with favorite Christmas carols.
• Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish. Christmas Eve services: Hopewell UMC, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville, noon; Connect Church, 50 Walnut St. (Helman Hall of Blairsville UMC), Blairsville, 5 p.m.; Blairsville First UMC, 50 Walnut St., 6:30 p.m.; Black Lick UMC, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick, 7:30 p.m.; a service of scripture and carols will be celebrated on Christmas Day: Hopewell UMC, 9:30 a.m.; Blairsville First UMC, 10:30 a.m.; Black Lick UMC, 11:10 a.m.; there will not be a service at Connect Church on Christmas Day. Everyone is invited to join any of the services.
• Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish. Joint Christmas Eve worship service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township. The service will include Holy Communion and candlelight service.
• Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville. Christmas Eve service, 10 p.m. Dec. 24; Christmas Day worship, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25.
• Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, White Township. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Marion Center First United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St., Marion Center. Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24, Pastor Kyle will preach about the birth of Jesus; Scripture is Matthew 1:18-25; Christmas Day service, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25. Pastor Kyle will preach on the birth of Jesus; Scripture is Luke 2:1-20.
• Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, Armstrong Township. Advent Communion, 10 a.m. Dec. 18; Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24; Nativity of the Lord service, 10 a.m. Dec. 25; Sunday sermon, “Plethora of Promises,” led by the Worship Committee, 10 a.m. Jan. 1. All are invited.
• Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana. Christmas Eve service, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24; Christmas Day Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, hosted by a family of the congregation; Christmas Day worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25; no services will be held Saturday, Dec. 31; New Year’s Day service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.