The following area churches have scheduled Easter services:
• Alverda Christian Church. Easter Sunday service, 9:50 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Join the congregation in music, prayer, Communion, praise and fellowship. Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
• Blairsville United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St. Easter Sunday worship and Communion, 8 and 11 a.m. with the Rev. Timothy Monroe; scriptures are Colossians 3:1-4 and Matthew 28:1-10. All are welcome. Livestream access is unavailable at this time. Please be patient as we await repairs.
• Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pinevale Road between East Run and Rochester Mills. Sunday school, 10 a.m. with scripture focus on Luke 24:1-49; the Easter program will be presented during the morning service at 11 a.m.; the reading titled “The Steps to Calvary” will be given along with scriptures and hymns. Following the program, Pastor John Traxler will bring a special Easter Sunday message at 11 a.m., “The Good News of Easter”; evening service, 6 p.m.; message: “A Wonderful Confession of Faith.”
• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana. Easter morning service, 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon, “Love Bears All Things,” is based on Mark 16:1-8. Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Matthew Cyphert, the director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “Good Christians All, Rejoice and Sing”; the Handbell Choir Anthem (offertory anthem) will be “Conquering the Grave.” Nursery will be available for infants through age 4. All are welcome. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
• Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Easter Sunday service, 8 and 10:30 a.m. (there is no music at the 8 a.m. service).
• Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422, Armstrong Township. Easter Sunday service, 11 a.m.; the Rev. John Jackson will give the message “He is Risen.”
• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg. Easter sunrise service, 7:30 a.m. Sunday with a continental breakfast following the service; traditional Easter service, 11 a.m.
• Ernest Bible Church. Pastor John Sykes. Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m. Scripture: Luke 24:5-7; message: “He is Not Here, but is Risen.”
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. Easter sunrise service, at 6:30 a.m. April 9 at Blue Spruce Park at the large pavilion near the water; two Easter services will be held in the church sanctuary; Pastor Bill Blair will conclude the sermon series “Giving Up Toxicity for Lent and Life.” The message is “There’s Always Tomorrow” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 12:15-20; 9 a.m. traditional service: the Sounds of Grace Orchestra will join us for the prelude, “This Is the Day,” and the offertory, “I Exalt Thee”; the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “One Day”; the service will conclude with “The Hallelujah Chorus” sung by the choir and members of the congregation; and 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
• Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish. Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Hopewell UMC, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville. The resurrection of our Lord will be celebrated with song, scripture and a brief message followed by a light breakfast.
Other Easter worship services are:
• Hopewell UMC, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville, 9:30 a.m.
• Blairsville First UMC, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville, 10:30 a.m.
• Black Lick UMC, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick, 11:10 a.m.
• Connect Church, Helman Hall at Blairsville First UMC, 5:30 p.m.
• Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish. Easter “Son-rise” service, led by Shelby Lemmon, lay worship leader, 7 a.m. Sunday at the cross on the hill at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside. Please park in the church parking lot, walk up the dirt road across from the church and gather at the cross prior to 7 a.m. (those unable to walk are encouraged to drive up the hill). In case of inclement weather, service will be held in the church sanctuary. Breakfast will be held in the church basement following the service; GC-HG Lutheran Parish will hold Easter Sunday worship services, led by Lemmon, at 9 a.m. at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church and 11 a.m. at Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township. Holy Communion will be celebrated, administered by Synod-approved lay distributors. Everyone is welcome.
• Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville. Easter Sunday services: “The Resurrection of Our Lord,” 6:30 a.m.; this service is designed as a sunrise service and welcomes Easter as the sun rises upon the empty tomb. A breakfast will follow the service; second worship, “Festival Service of Easter,” 10:45 a.m. This is a festive service filled with joy as we proclaim the resurrection of our Lord through joyful music, liturgy and proclamation. All are welcome.
• Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., Homer City. Easter Sunday sunrise service will be in its usual place up on the hill on Jacksonville Road at 6:30 a.m. In case of rain or other inclement weather, we will meet in the sanctuary. There will be no breakfast this year. The regular Easter service will be at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. This week’s sermon is based on Matthew 28:1-10.
• Marion Center First United Methodist Church. Easter Sunday service, 9:30 a.m.; Pastor Kyle’s sermon is: “Where’s Jesus?” based on John 20: 1-18; the service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
• Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., Marion Center. Easter Sunday service, 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Doug Snyder.
• St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Franklin St., Clymer. Pastor/Administrator the Rev. Father Wesley Mash. Easter Sunday, April 9, 8:15 a.m., Resurrection Matins and divine liturgy and the blessing of Easter foods.
• St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellowcreek St., Homer City. Pastor/Administrator the Rev. Father Wesley Mash. Saturday, 7 p.m., Resurrection Matins and divine liturgy and the blessing of Easter foods; Easter Sunday service, 11 a.m., Resurrection Matins and divine liturgy and the blessing of Easter foods.
• Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana, and Lutheran Chapel, Coral. Easter vigil, 7 p.m. Saturday at Zion; Easter Sunday services, 7 a.m. at Luther Chapel at 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Zion.