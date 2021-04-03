The following churches have scheduled services for Easter:
• Alverda Christian Church. Easter Sunday service, 11 a.m. There will be fellowship, music, Communion, prayer and the Easter morning message by Pastor Prewitt Duncan. For more information, contact Duncan at (724) 397-9553.
• Blairsville United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St. In-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe, 8:30 a.m. Sunday with special music — handbell quintet and organ and piano duet; Scriptures: Isaiah 25:6-9 and John 20:1-18; 11 a.m. service with special music — Blairsville Brass and Chancel Choir; Scriptures: Isaiah 25:6-9 and John 20:1-18.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www .r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page. All are welcome.
• Christ Bible Fellowship Church, 178 Old Route 119 South, Indiana. In-person Resurrection Sunday service, 10 a.m. Pastor Joshua Webb will be presenting the message, “Stone Rolled Away, Christ is Risen!” For those who are interested, masks and social distancing are acceptable.
• Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. 8 a.m. Sunday in-person Holy Communion. No music; masks and social distancing required; 10:30 a.m. online service, including Easter hymns, can be viewed at www.facebook.com/christch urchindiana/.
• Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St. Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, outdoors at Old Salem Church, 6500 Route 982; Easter Sunday in-person worship, 9:30 a.m. at Hillside and 11 a.m. at Derry First; we’ll add our final color to our Covenant Rainbow. Contact the Derry First church office at (724) 694-8333 for alternate arrangements.
• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg. Easter Sunday service with Communion, 11 a.m. with the Rev. Laurie Milligan leading worship. Ebenezer will not be having an Easter sunrise service this year.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St. Indiana. Sunrise service 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Blue Spruce Park. Pastor Bill Blair’s Easter message in the sanctuary of Grace Church is “Stones are Going to Roll,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 15:12-20 and Matthew 28:1-19. Debra and Audra Moore, Bob Penrose and Bill Taylor will provide special music at the 8 a.m. traditional service, and 9:30 a.m. blended service, and Pastor Will Pinos will lead worship music at the 11 a.m. contemporary service. Services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org. Social distancing is observed, and extra masks and hand sanitizer are available. The air handlers are equipped with bipolar ionizers to clean and replace the air to increase safety.
• Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, and 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside. Easter dawn Son-rise service, led by Rod Sourwine, 7 a.m., will be hosted by Harmony Grove and held at the cross on the hill across from the church; please park in the church parking lot, walk up the dirt road beside the white house and gather at the cross prior to 7 a.m. (those unable to walk are encouraged to drive up the hill). In case of inclement weather, service will be held in the church sanctuary; Easter Sunday worship services, 9 a.m. at Harmony Grove and 11 a.m. at Grove Chapel. Holy Communion will be celebrated while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions and administered by certified Synod lay distributors.
Everyone is welcome to these services.
• Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville. Easter Sunday, the Resurrection of Our Lord, 10:45 a.m. service; congregants will be gathering in the parking lot, then proceed inside. There are multiple ways to get in touch with Hebron Lutheran. You can reach the church office at (724) 459-8920. In addition to Facebook, you may visit our website at www.heb ronlutheran.com or email he bronlutheran@comcast.net.
• Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St. Sunrise service on Jacksonville Hill, 6:45 a.m. Sunday. Bring your own chairs. This week’s sermon for the 9:30 a.m. worship is based on Mark 16:1-8. Adult Sunday school will be held at 8:30 a.m.
• Marion Center First United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St. 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the final week of “Easter from the Backside,” celebrating the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Forever Easter.” Scripture is Revelation 21:1-4. Don’t forget to wear your mask.
• Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St. Resurrection Sunday services, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., Scripture: John 11:1-43, “A Season of Miracles — Miracle of Resurrection.” Jesus’ rising of a dead man — Lazarus — offered his followers, and us, a preview of the truth of the Easter gospel.
• St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Franklin St., Clymer. 8:15 a.m. Easter Sunday, Resurrection Matins followed by divine liturgy and the blessing of Easter foods.
• St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellowcreek St., Homer City. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 3, Resurrection Matins followed by divine liturgy for Easter and blessing of Easter foods; 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, divine liturgy followed by the blessing of Easter foods.
• Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday; Easter traditional service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, “Again & Again, The Sun Rises,” Scripture: Mark 16:1-8.