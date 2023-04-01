Bible palm leaves

The following area churches have scheduled Holy Week and Easter services:

• Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 6, Blairsville First UMC, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville. A presentation by congregation members will celebrate the Last Supper attended by Jesus and his disciples. The combined Blairsville First and Black Lick choirs will present the song “Is It I, Lord?” Communion will also be shared; Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7 p.m. April 7, Black Lick UMC, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick. Readers will take the congregation on our Lord’s final journey, which ended at the cross. The Black Lick choir will share “Cross of Jesus, Cross of Sorrow” and the Black Lick handbell choir will present “The Lord’s Prayer”; Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 9, Hopewell UMC, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville. The resurrection of our Lord will be celebrated with song, scripture and a brief message followed by a light breakfast.

