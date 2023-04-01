The following area churches have scheduled Holy Week and Easter services:
• Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 6, Blairsville First UMC, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville. A presentation by congregation members will celebrate the Last Supper attended by Jesus and his disciples. The combined Blairsville First and Black Lick choirs will present the song “Is It I, Lord?” Communion will also be shared; Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7 p.m. April 7, Black Lick UMC, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick. Readers will take the congregation on our Lord’s final journey, which ended at the cross. The Black Lick choir will share “Cross of Jesus, Cross of Sorrow” and the Black Lick handbell choir will present “The Lord’s Prayer”; Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 9, Hopewell UMC, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville. The resurrection of our Lord will be celebrated with song, scripture and a brief message followed by a light breakfast.
Other Easter worship services are:
• Hopewell UMC, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville, 9:30 a.m.
• Blairsville First UMC, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville, 10:30 a.m.
• Black Lick UMC, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick, 11:10 a.m.
• Connect Church, Helman Hall at Blairsville First UMC, 6:30 p.m.
• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana. Maundy Thursday communion service, 7 p.m. April 6; Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7 p.m. April 7; Easter morning service, 11 a.m. April 9. All are welcome to attend.
• Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Palm Sunday service, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 6; Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 7; Easter Sunday service, 8 and 10:30 a.m. April 9 (there is no music at the 8 a.m. service).
• Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422, Armstrong Township. Palm Sunday service, 11 a.m. with the Rev. John Jackson; on Good Friday, the church will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop in any time during these hours to spend time in prayer.
• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg. Maundy Thursday service with Communion, 7 p.m. April 6; Easter sunrise service, 7:30 a.m. April 9 with a continental breakfast following the service; traditional Easter service, 11 a.m.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 6. Pastor Will Pinos will share highlights of his recent trip to Israel, and there will be acoustic worship music and Holy Communion; Good Friday traditional service to commemorate Christ’s sacrifice on the cross, 7 p.m. April 7; Easter sunrise service, at 6:30 a.m. April 9 at Blue Spruce Park at the large pavilion near the water. Two Easter services will be held in the church sanctuary: 9 a.m. traditional service and 11 a.m. contemporary service.
• Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish. 7pm April 6th Maundy Thursday worship service of scripture, singing and the stripping of the altar, lectern and pulpit, 7 p.m. April 6, Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside; Pastor Arlene Schweitzer will officiate and Holy Communion will be celebrated; Good Friday worship service with readings, song, prayer, meditation and a special cross activity, 7 p.m. April 7, Harmony Grove Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome.
• Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., Homer City. Maundy Thursday service with communion, 7 p.m. April 6 in the sanctuary; Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 7 in the sanctuary; Easter Sunday sunrise service will be in its usual place up on the hill on Jacksonville Road at 6:30 a.m. In case of rain or other inclement weather, we will meet in the sanctuary. There will be no breakfast this year. The regular Easter service will be at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary.
• Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., Marion Center. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 6; 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday with Pastor Doug Snyder.
• St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Franklin St., Clymer. Pastor/Administrator the Rev. Father Wesley Mash. Palm Sunday service, 8:45 a.m. Sunday, divine liturgy with blessing of pussy willows and palms; Tuesday, 6 p.m., presanctified divine liturgy with service of Holy Anointing; Thursday, 6 p.m., divine liturgy with vespers for Holy and Great Thursday; Friday, 5 p.m., solemn vespers for Holy and Great Friday; Easter Sunday, April 9, 8:15 a.m., Resurrection Matins and divine liturgy and the blessing of Easter foods.
• St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellowcreek St., Homer City. Pastor/Administrator the Rev. Father Wesley Mash. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m., divine liturgy with blessing of pussy willows and palms; Palm Sunday service, 11 a.m., divine liturgy with blessing of pussy willows and palms; Wednesday, 6 p.m., presanctified divine liturgy with service of Holy Anointing; Friday, noon, Scriptural Stations of the Cross; 7 p.m., solemn vespers for Holy and Great Friday; Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m., Resurrection Matins and divine liturgy and the blessing of Easter foods; Easter Sunday, April 9, 11 a.m., Resurrection Matins and divine liturgy and the blessing of Easter foods.
• Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana, and Lutheran Chapel, Coral. Passion Sunday (Palm Sunday) services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Zion, 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Zion and 11 a.m. at Luther Chapel; Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. at Zion; Good Friday service, 7 p.m. at Luther Chapel; Easter vigil, 7 p.m. Saturday at Zion; Easter Sunday services, 7 a.m. at Luther Chapel at 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Zion.