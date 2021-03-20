The following churches have scheduled services for Holy Week and Easter:
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. Palm Sunday, March 28, 9 a.m. traditional service; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stations of the Cross; 11 a.m., contemporary service; Maundy Thursday, April 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., Stations of the Cross; Good Friday, April 2, 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Stations of the Cross; 7 p.m., Good Friday service; Easter Sunday, April 4, 6:30 a.m., sunrise service at Blue Spruce Park Pavilion 1; 8 a.m. traditional service, 9:30 a.m. blended service and 11 a.m. contemporary service in the church sanctuary.
For the Easter services in the church, register at www.indianagrace.org or call the church office at (724) 463-8535.
• Marion Center First United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St. Palm Sunday service, 9:30 a.m. March 28, week six of “Easter from the Backside.” Pastor Erica will deliver the message “Late for Easter.” Scripture is 1 Corinthians 15:1-1. Don’t forget to wear your mask.
• Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St.. Palm Sunday service, 10:30 a.m. March 28, Scripture: John 12:12-18, “A Season of Miracles — The Miracle of Humility.” Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, on a donkey, gives us an idea of his approach to life, death and love. All attending will have palms to wave in worship. Deacons social and a kids’ activity after worship; Maundy Thursday, April 1, 7 p.m., a simple service of the Lord’s Supper; Resurrection Sunday service, 10:30 a.m. April 4, Scripture: John 11:1-43, “A Season of Miracles — Miracle of Resurrection.” Jesus’ rising of a dead man — Lazarus — offered his followers, and us, a preview of the truth of the Easter gospel.
• Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Palm Sunday service, 10 a.m. March 28, “Again & Again, We Draw on Courage.” Scripture: John 12:1-19; Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 1, “Again & Again, We are Held Together.” Scripture: John 13:1-17, 31-35; Good Friday service, 2 p.m. April 2, Again & Again, We Find Ourselves Here.” Scripture: John 19:1-30; Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 4; Easter traditional service, 10:30 a.m. April 4, “Again & Again, The Sun Rises.” Scripture: Mark 16:1-8.