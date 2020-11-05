Citizens' Ambulance Service elected new executive board members and officers at a recent meeting at the CAS West Pike facility as they prepare for the 2021 EMS operations.
New executive board members serving a four-year term are Tae Ayers, left, and Mark Bartolini, absent from photo.
Elected officers are E. William Staffen Jr., president; Doug Gradwell, vice president; Joseph Trimarchi, secretary; and William Simmons, treasurer, center.
Also in the photo is Robert E. Walbeck Jr., past president, who will continue to serve in a supportive role to the president and the executive board.