Citizens’ Ambulance Service on Tuesday announced the kickoff of its 2021 EMS Membership and Support Campaign with the mailing of membership applications to every household in the service area.
Citizens’ Ambulance is Indiana County’s only emergency medical service provider and has been providing Basic and Advanced Life Support as well as non-emergency ambulance service to the community since 1964. Household memberships have supported Citizens’ since its beginning, and the lack of other funding makes membership support more critical to the operations.
“Local residents are not taxed to support EMS. Membership support is vital to the 2021 EMS operations, and ultimately Citizens’ timely emergency response to the community,” Hal Wingard, chairman of this year’s campaign, said in a press release.
The fundraising goal is to register 12,000 new members to sustain the 2021 EMS operations. Residents can support the campaign by buying a membership, purchasing a gift membership or asking someone to match your support to increase new memberships.
“The future of quality and professional EMS depends on active community support, response to Citizens’ membership campaign is one important example of that,” B.J. Pino, Citizens’ chief operating officer, said in the release.
“Citizens’ has been a community-based ambulance service since the beginning, and its mission is to provide service without causing undue financial hardship to every patient, said Ginger Unrue, chief financial officer.
A household membership costs $75, and a senior household membership (ages 62 or older) is $65.
Enclosed in the mailer is:
• A membership application for each household and an easy-to-use return envelope
• An opportunity to provide a donation
• A gift membership coupon to purchase a membership for someone else
The business office is not open for visitors, but people can support Citizens’ and drop off a membership in the locked box outside the office door at 805 Hospital Road; call the office at (724) 349-5511 or (800) 655-2343; pay by phone with a debit or credit card; or go to www.citizensambulance.org and choose a membership plan.