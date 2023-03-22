Citizens’ Ambulance Service vice president and executive board member J. Dewayne Dills spoke about the ambulance service’s desperate need for money during the public comment portion of a Blairsville Borough Council meeting Tuesday.
Dills said Citizens’, Indiana’s largest ambulance service, is facing a $1.5 million shortfall for 2023, and if the ambulance service can’t collect enough funds through donations, memberships, municipal contributions, etc., the company will reduce its services in 2024.
“What will likely happen first is the county-wide service will probably shrink,” Dills said. “We’ve got stations in Indiana and Blairsville, and we certainly will maintain that, but (places like) Hillsdale, Homer City and the outlying communities, West Wheatfield and so on, will not have that physical presence. We’ll still respond to calls if we can, but it’ll be a lot longer.”
Dills said the extent Citizens’ will reduce its services in 2024 depends on how much money the ambulance company can raise in 2023.
“It’s going to depend on how much money we’re able to garner and the staffing we’re able to put out there,” Dills said. “But it’s potentially going to be a significant reduction in the service we provide now.”
Although local municipalities are required to provide ambulance services by law, ambulance companies must raise their own funds to support their services, according to Dills. As a result, ambulance services nation-wide have been going out of business and facing significant financial strains, Dills said.
Dills described a few ways residents and municipalities can help raise funds, however. Residents can make donations and/or buy memberships, which cost $75 per household or $65 for senior citizens. Residents can also talk to their neighbors about memberships and donations as well as pressure local, state or federal government officials to help provide funding, according to Dills.
Any funds Citizens’ acquires from now until April 30 — whether it be through donations, memberships, municipal contributions, grant funding, etc. — will receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $100,000 from two anonymous donors, Dills said.
“There are two individuals (who asked to remain anonymous) who have pledged to match any new dollars that we are able to bring in between now and April 30,” Dills said. “And it can be municipality donations, it could be memberships, it could be individual donations, it could be a grant — they will match dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000.”
In other news Tuesday, council members officially appointed Jody Poorbaugh as the Blairsville Borough manager, secretary and treasurer during an executive session as well as solidified Dave Fairman as the new public works manager in the board’s February minutes.
Poorbaugh has been serving as interim manager since January after the borough’s former manager, Mike Baker, retired.
Borough council members unanimously created the public works manager position during their February board meeting and hired Fairman to fill the role during an executive session following that meeting.
As public works manager, Fairman will be involved with working on schedules, working with the public works crew, managing projects, supervising field work, providing technical expertise and overseeing code enforcement and zoning, among other things, according to Borough Council President John Bertolino.
Also Tuesday, borough council members approved a number of motions and made a number of announcements, including:
• Blairsville’s Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company is selling a heavy rescue truck for $385,000. Money from the truck sale will be used on a down payment toward a new heavy rescue truck that the fire company anticipates will come within the next three to four years, according to Borough Council Vice President Albert Dettorre.
• Blairsville’s Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company is in need of firefighters and volunteers to help conduct fire company business.
• Borough council unanimously approved writing a letter of support for a $3 million Blairsville Municipal Authority water plant rehabilitation project. BMA will match one-third of the project cost, according to Bertolino.
“We’re just supporting the municipal authority, but they’re responsible for providing a match,” Bertolino said. “That’s on the municipal authority side. It’s not coming out of tax dollars. It’s coming out of rate-payer-funds.”
• Borough council members unanimously rejected bids for the Veterans Drive street extension project because the bids they received were too high.
• Borough council members unanimously approved putting out new bids for the Veterans Drive street extension project after rejecting the initial high bids.
• The Blairsville Community and Recreation Center in conjunction with the Blairsville Public Library is hosting a free, public Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the recreation center, 101 E. North Lane, Blairsville. The Blairsville library will be giving out books to participants. Anyone with questions about the event can call the recreation center at (724) 459-6790.
• Blairsville’s annual Hunger Food Truck Festival will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. May 20 in Downtown Blairsville. The event will feature a variety of food trucks, bands, bouncy houses, game trailers, vendors and an alcohol tent.