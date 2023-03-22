Blairsville sign 001.JPG

Stock news photos. Blairsville Borough.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Citizens’ Ambulance Service vice president and executive board member J. Dewayne Dills spoke about the ambulance service’s desperate need for money during the public comment portion of a Blairsville Borough Council meeting Tuesday.

Dills said Citizens’, Indiana’s largest ambulance service, is facing a $1.5 million shortfall for 2023, and if the ambulance service can’t collect enough funds through donations, memberships, municipal contributions, etc., the company will reduce its services in 2024.