HOMER CITY — Cost-cutting and bottom-scraping have put Indiana County’s primary emergency medical response and ambulance transport company in slightly better financial position than a year ago, but one-time grants that Citizens’ Ambulance Service received this year need to be repeated to help the agency remain solvent, Homer City Borough council members were told Tuesday.

Without the same support again, Citizens’ traditional around-the-clock response and staffing of six ambulance stations throughout Indiana County can’t be maintained, according to Indiana County Commissioner Mike Keith, a member of Citizens’ board of directors.