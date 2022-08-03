HOMER CITY — Cost-cutting and bottom-scraping have put Indiana County’s primary emergency medical response and ambulance transport company in slightly better financial position than a year ago, but one-time grants that Citizens’ Ambulance Service received this year need to be repeated to help the agency remain solvent, Homer City Borough council members were told Tuesday.
Without the same support again, Citizens’ traditional around-the-clock response and staffing of six ambulance stations throughout Indiana County can’t be maintained, according to Indiana County Commissioner Mike Keith, a member of Citizens’ board of directors.
“If Citizens’ isn’t able to hit their 2023 budget, and a shortfall of $1.5 million — they’re here to tell you and I’m here to tell you that Citizens’ will not be operating six units anymore,” Keith said. “Services will be dropped. That’s a fact. It’s a business; if you can’t afford it, it’s not going to happen.”
A year ago, Citizens’ Ambulance leaders made a concerted appeal to township after township, borough after borough, for local budget money to buoy the service through another year. They received more than $100,000 from Indiana County municipalities including a donation of $10,000 that Homer City included in its 2022 budget.
Now on their 2022 campaign for municipal support, Citizens’ executive board President Bill Staffen and accounting manager Dave Shaffer suggested that local taxes could go a long way toward keeping the ambulances in operation on an ongoing basis.
Many area boroughs and townships have for years collected a tax to support local volunteer fire departments, but Rayne Township this year was the first Indiana County municipality to collect a tax dedicated exclusively to support ambulance service. The state allows taxes to be set at up to 0.5 mill on real estate values.
In Rayne, the tax averages about $50 per home, Shaffer said.
A tax wouldn’t be their first choice, he said.
More than anything, Citizens’ would rather see every household in the county pay an annual $75 membership in the ambulance company. But for 2022, only 5,628 homes in the service area (about 15.6 percent) have paid for memberships.
“If the people in this county would participate, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Staffen told council.
Members get a 50 percent reduction in charges for ambulance service not paid by insurance.
With shortfalls in memberships, Shaffer said line-item budget contributions from all of the county’s 38 boroughs and townships — not only the small number that supported Citizens’ this year — would ease the budget stress.
“When you look at the asks that we’re giving to all the municipalities, if everybody would buck up … we’re in a happier place,” Shaffer said.
Memberships and municipal budget donations are preferred but after that, Shaffer said, imposing a tax is the next-to-last resort.
“We’re just looking for those little things, and when people come back and say, ‘you’re going to want a tax to support that,’” Shaffer said. “Well, I’d rather say ‘tax’ than say, ‘you’re not going to have this service.’
“When you do the math … (in some areas) it’s less than $50 a household per year. And I get angry when I look at what people are spending on their cellphone per month, what they’re spending on television per month, what they’re spending on garbage per month.”
Citizens’ could be called cash-strapped or struggling but so could nearly every similar ambulance organization in Pennsylvania, its leaders acknowledge. Like the others, Citizens’ finances have been stretched thin by the costs of meeting government rules on the quality of its vehicles and equipment and the training of its paramedics. This year, inflation has pounded the budget. Citizens’ already has overspent its budgeted gasoline expenses by $32,000, Shaffer said.
At the same time that annual inflation has pushed up the “cost of readiness” — the basic expense of having people on duty 24 hours a day — Citizens’ has seen sharp declines in membership and corporate contributions with the loss of coal companies and manufacturers, specifically Syntron and FMC in Homer City.
Yet Citizens’ level of support in Homer City exceeds the county average, according to Shaffer’s report: of the borough’s 759 households, 143 (18.8 percent) have paid for memberships this year.
Council members made no immediate decision on what level of support the borough could give the ambulance in the coming year. Council faces a Dec. 31 deadline to enact its next budget for 2023.
• Council agreed to advertise a job description for a secretary and administrative assistant for the borough and Central Indiana County Water Authority. The borough’s secretary for 25 years, Karen Valyo, last month tendered her resignation to take effect in late September.
• Council authorized Police Chief Anthony Jellison to scrap police car No. 443, a 2007 Ford Expedition. Mayor Arlene Wanatosky asked council to use the borough’s allocation of federal COVID-19 disaster recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to pay for a new police car.
• Wanatosky also reported that the introductory meeting of a community crime watch program generated “much interest” and that those joining the program plan to meet on the second Wednesday of each month in the council room at the borough building.