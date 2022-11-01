Citizens' Ambulance seeks support

Citizens’ Ambulance Service held its annual board meeting on Oct. 25. The officers of the executive board for 2023 are E. William Staffen Jr., president; J. Dewayne Dills, vice president; Sandi Gillette, secretary; and Tae Ayers, treasurer.
Corporate and executive board members were in attendance to discuss the impending financial crisis facing Citizens’ with declining memberships and rising costs. Municipalities were contacted throughout the county in an effort to garner financial support with pledges from each municipality based on population, real estate and/or households.