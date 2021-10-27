SALTSBURG — Citizens addressed the River Valley School District board during the public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting, talking on the mask mandate and other concerns, including reconfiguration and administration.
Lee Ann Henry, of Black Lick, talked on the mask mandate and asked if the board will reverse course and make masks optional if the state Supreme Court strikes down the mandate.
“Has our board talked about what we would follow?” she asked.
Board president Rick Harper noted at the beginning of the school year when crafting the health and safety plan, masks were optional.
“It wasn’t a unanimous decision by this board, but I believe the majority of the board gave the parents the option of masks,” Harper said. “So if it were to trickle back down to the school districts like they did with everything else, I would expect to see the option. That’s just me speaking. There might be people on this board that’s changed their mind.”
He noted there are also parents who are for wearing masks in schools.
“I can’t help but think that if we decided — if we had the authority to remove the masks — this crowd would be just be replaced by another one,” Harper said.
Henry asked the penalties for not following the mandate.
Superintendent Philip Martell responded, reading the penalties, which include financial penalties for board members, canceled liability insurance, lawsuits from those affected by noncompliance and more.
Jessica Clawson expressed concerns about an incident at a meeting last week in which Martell called board member Holly Hall a “bully” after she raised concerns over a recent hire.
Clawson said there is a “culture of intolerance for anyone who questions or goes against something that the six board members or superintendent thinks.”
Jess Harkins addressed what she termed “disrespect” by the board to members of the public, including “eye-rolling.”
“This is a disgrace to watch from the very people who are to represent us, the school district, the communities and the taxpayers,” she said.
“It is flat out embarrassing.”
She said Martell refuses to answer questions and address concerns, including the cost of reconfiguration.
“Is that not part of the superintendent’s job description?” she asked.
She called for Martell’s termination or resignation.
Michelle Jesko addressed concerns over reconfiguration, saying there is no time for her child to be with family or get a job, and that he must go to bed at 9 p.m. to wake up at 5:30 a.m. for the bus.
Doug Kull pressed for answers on the cost of reconfiguration.
He asked why there was no finance committee report given during board reports earlier in the evening.
Harper replied there was nothing on the finance agenda.
Kull at one point was told by Harper he was “being aggressive” after Kull told a security officer to “step off” as he walked around and addressed the board.
“What is this all costing us?” he continued to ask.
Harper replied the cost of reconfiguration goes hand-in-hand with savings that will come for years.
“You can’t have cost without a savings,” Harper said. “No longer are we paying for two of everything. Future school boards will now have the luxury of only buying one item, one uniform, one instrument, paying for one physics teacher, OK. No more paying double for everything. So when you talk about cost, yes, there’s a cost associated with consolidation. ... But we also have a savings in the number of teachers that we don’t have duplicate services for any more. ‘Cause we right-sized the district. ... There were too many people.”
After the public comment period, as board members were making comments, Harper adjourned the meeting when an audience member began shouting.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Consented to the bid received by the Westmoreland County Tax Claim Bureau to purchase the properties identified as these Westmoreland County map numbers: Tax Map No. 52-09-05-0-105, Tax Map No. 52-09-05-0-312; and Tax Map No. 52-09-05-0-314.
• Approved Crowley Digitization Services to scan microfilm records of students to permanent digital files for no more than $9,350.
• Approved the renewal of Follett Library Software at a cost not to exceed $4,600.
• Will purchase Chromebooks for the school board for no more than $4,200 from GovConnection.
• Approved for Martell and Holly Rougeaux to attend the AASA National Superintendent Conference Feb. 17-19 in Nashville, Tenn., at a rate not to exceed $6,100.
• Approved for four teachers/administrators to attend the Pete & C Conference, technology conference, at a rate not to exceed $4,500, paid by grant funding.
• Approved for six teachers/administrators to attend the 2022 PDE Data Summit on March 21-23, for no more than $6,500, paid by the curriculum budget.
• Approved for two staff members to attend the PA Pre-K Counts & HSSAP Grants Conference at a cost not to exceed $1,162, paid by the PA Pre-K Grant.
• Approved for two math specialists to attend the AIU3 Mathematics Institute in Pittsburgh at a cost not to exceed $2,400, paid by the curriculum budget.
• Approved for six staff members to participate in a CANVAS certification training, at a cost not to exceed $6,120, paid by the curriculum budget.
• Approved an agreement with River Valley Educational Association for parent/teacher conferences.
• Approved the 2021-22 Pre-K Counts Agreement.
• Approved the affiliation agreement with Slippery Rock University for the 2021-22 school year.
• Accepted a MAC Grant, sponsored by McDonald’s, in the amount of $500 for BES and $500 for SES.
• Approved the BILAC/Chapter 339 (Business and Industry Local Advisory Council) and OAC committee members.
• Approved the resignation request of Ronald Wagner.
• Approved the resignation of the following supplemental positions: Linzi Strong, technology integrator, and Christopher Lyons, drama director.
• Approved Ben Furman as River Valley Wrestling junior high assistant coach.
• Approved Emily Knepp as a substitute for pre-K to fourth grades.
• Hired Emily Knepp as a long-term substitute teacher at Blairsville Elementary at a pro-rated salary of $40,000.
• Approved the following list of professional staff members to serve as mentors/facilitators for newly hired staff, at a stipend of $375 for mentors and $200 for facilitators: Sharon Kunkle (mentor) for Mya Hilliard; Kayla Fatula (mentor) for McKenzie Rihn; Diane Antonacci (mentor) for Sara Anderson; Jessica Scardina (mentor) for Lauren Celender; Kim Henigin (mentor) for Katie Deglau; Robyn Shaw (mentor) for Rachel Kollar; Karen Magalich (mentor) for Christian Kampas; Jolene Spadafora (mentor) for Lana McArdle; Jolene Spadafora (mentor) for Kassidy Richards; Cara Coulter (mentor) for Darren Studnicki; Matthew Nicely (mentor) for Emily Knepp; Caitlin Martin (facilitator) for Jenley Schillow; and Linzi Strong (facilitator) for Tracey Hays.
• Approved the River Valley Elementary Cheerleading Boosters as a recognized organization.