Officials with Citizens’ Ambulance Service gave Center Township supervisors an idea of the “cost of readiness” at Monday’s meeting as the organization faces financial challenges and seeks the support of municipalities and county residents.
B.J. Pino, Citizens’ executive director, said the nonprofit ambulance service is facing a $1.2 million deficit in its budget next year.
“We cannot shoulder that responsibility alone,” Pino said.
The COVID-19 pandemic “made an existing problem that much worse,” Pino said, discussing the challenges that rural ambulance services face.
He described the pandemic as “a situation on top of a situation,” as the community and Citizens’ deals with the pandemic, an opioid crisis and other problems, such as dwindling membership and reimbursement.
Citizens’ responded to 8,500 calls last year alone, said Mike Dunn, senior operations manager.
Dunn described the “cost of readiness” to show how much goes into being able to respond to an emergency “seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
A fully-equipped licensed medic unit comes at a total cost of $300,000, with a van at $250,000 and EMS vehicle at $100,000, he said.
And as the equipment gets better and more high-tech, it also gets more expensive, he said.
A cardiac monitor alone is $42,000, with maintenance and supplies costing $21,000 annually. Medical supplies and equipment cost $82,000 annually.
A power-pro stretcher and performance-load raid system is $30,000. A critical care bag of medicines costs $21,000 annually. A stair chair is $4,000.
In order to help meet the financial challenges, Citizens’ needs the help of municipalities and community members, Pino said.
Memberships held by the community are needed, and currently only 15 percent of residents in the service area are members.
Pino encouraged township officials to help get the word out and encourage residents to become members.
Officials also noted that White Township recently pledged to match donations up to a total of $50,000 from other municipalities.
Supervisors will consider the information for further discussion.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Announced crews have been busy installing cross pipe and berm and paving sections of Brown Road. Rhea Road also received cross pipes and berms and will be paved.
• Noted that on Aug. 10, Bruner Road and Zagurski Road will be closed for dust oil. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
• Asked residents to “exercise patience” as enforcement officers work on complaints about high grass and garbage.
“We are required to give notice and provide a period of time for the property owner to comply with the ordinances of the township,” said chairman David Smyers said.
• Reminded residents that coupons for Evergreen Landfill special for township residents are available at the office with a valid ID to prove residency.
The coupons provide a discount for about one-third off the normal cost of a load. No cash is accepted at the landfill. There is also an area for public drop-off for recyclables.
• Asked residents to make sure a 911 address is posted visibly on homes and businesses.
• Announced the township now has a website, center-twp.com, which will be used to advertise events and provide community information. In addition, due to new Sunshine Law requirements taking effect Aug. 29, agendas for township meetings will be posted at least 24 hours in advance. Supervisors also reminded residents to watch the website for news on a food distribution program set tentatively for Oct. 9 at the Coral-Graceton, Aultman and Homer City fire halls and Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lucernemines for community members with low to medium income.
• Signed a resolution between the township and county to submit an application and administer the 2021 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program on behalf of the township and approved a project scope and three-year plan for the priorities.
The project would work on storm sewer and road reconstruction in the Coy Junction area.
Supervisors noted residents in that area were provided a survey regarding income and that responses are very important for the funding. The also said information will be kept confidential and names are not attached to financial information.
“We need the income survey sent back,” Smyers said.
• Heard from Sarah Shaffer, of the Aultman fire department, who noted a gun bash will be held there on Oct. 16 and United Way Super Bingo is set for Sept. 19.
She said at Coral-Graceton, firefighters will hold a hoagie sale Aug. 20 and 21 and at Homer City, the creamery is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, when food trucks are also onsite.