E. William Staffen Jr., president of Citizens’ Ambulance Service, has welcomed Commodore Volunteer Fire Department (Station 540) to Citizens’ team of Immediate Response Personnel (IRPs) as a Pennsylvania Department of Health licensed Quick Response Service (QRS).
QRS and IRPs are an integral part of rural EMS systems. The strategic placement and deployment of these entities places skilled pre-hospital care providers at a patient’s side within minutes of dispatch.
Commodore is the most recent volunteer fire department to form a contractual partnership with Citizens’ to provide quick response service to people living in their department’s service area. Their team of basic life support providers and a state-licensed and -equipped response vehicle are capable of providing life-saving measures to patients until transporting units arrive.
Commodore joins other partnered QRS agencies. Firefighters from Homer City, Cherryhill Township and Dayton District responded to more than 300 calls last year with crews from Citizens’ Ambulance. These agencies combined with over 45 established IRPs respond from various locations throughout the ambulance company’s service area.