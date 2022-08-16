Civil Air Patrol cadet Gwen Stahl, a Clymer native, received the General Carl A. Spaatz Award on Monday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex Toretti Auditorium, making her the first-ever cadet from Indiana County to achieve the award.
The Spaatz Award is the highest-ranking achievement in CAP, with cadets typically spending four to five years progressing through the CAP Cadet Program’s 16 achievements to qualify. Upon receiving the award, Stahl, 19, was promoted to cadet colonel, the Civil Air Patrol’s highest rank.
After presentations by members of Stahl’s squadron, Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock and county Commissioners Sherene Hess and Robin Gorman, retired Brig. Gen. Duane Hart of the U.S. Air Force took the auditorium stage to present Stahl with the Spaatz Award.
“This is probably the only time I’ll have the ability to present this award,” Hart said. “Success breeds success. You will be highly successful. I would be amazed to see where you’ll be in 20 years from now. ... What an amazing individual.”
Stahl, a cadet with the Jimmy Stewart Composite Squadron 714, was among two Pennsylvania cadets to achieve the award in 2022.
Since its inception in 1964, more than 2,400 cadets have achieved the Spaatz Award and concurrent cadet colonel rank. On average, one in 200 cadets ends up earning the award, according to public affairs officer Wendy Riggenbach with the Jimmy Stewart Composite Squadron.
Stahl is number 2,409 to achieve the award nationally and number 93 to achieve the award in the commonwealth.
Stahl said she wasn’t sure how to feel about receiving the award but was surprised to be the first recipient from Indiana.
“I’ve seen other people from other squadrons do it,” Stahl said, “and I never thought that I’d be the first in Indiana.”
The other 2022 recipient for Pennsylvania, Samantha Farah, a cadet in CAP’s Golden Triangle Composite Squadron, is a friend and colleague of Stahl’s, having participated in various training programs together.
“We went to a bunch of different leadership schools together,” Stahl said. “She and I went to LDC, the leadership development course; we staffed encampment together; and (we) staffed basic cadet orientation together in 2018.”
To earn the Spaatz Award, cadets must progress through 20 promotions, 16 milestone achievements and four phases: the learning phase, leadership phase, command phase and executive phase. After earning the Ira Eaker Award at the end of the executive phase and getting promoted to cadet lieutenant colonel, cadets can qualify for the Spaatz exam, a rigorous four-part exam comprising a physical fitness test, an essay exam on moral reasoning, a comprehensive written exam on leadership and a comprehensive written exam on aerospace education.
Stahl said Farah had passed the exam a few months prior and gave her helpful tips and encouragement.
“She had already taken the test and passed it,” Stahl said. “She helped me out, but I had a lot of other help as well (from my squadron). ... I was definitely not expecting (to pass) because it felt really big, and I wasn’t sure if I would, but I studied for about a month straight.”
Cadets get only three attempts to pass the Spaatz exam, and Stahl was the first person in her squadron to attempt it.
“We encouraged her to try it, see what it’s like,” Riggenbach said. “Once you try it, you can learn what you need to know the next time.”
Stahl, however, passed the exam on her first attempt. Having joined CAP at the age of 12, Stahl said her experiences throughout the program prepared her for the exam.
“A lot of programs leading up to (the) exam help you prepare,” Stahl said. “There’s a lot of stuff you learn and constantly grow in.”
Riggenbach shared a similar sentiment, describing the Spaatz Award as a comprehensive achievement.
“It all builds toward that (award),” Riggenbach explained. “All of the leadership and the aerospace, all the skills that they’ve learned along the way, the Spaatz Award is the pivotal moment of everything combined.”
Despite Stahl’s promotion to cadet colonel, she said she has taken a step back from her cadet responsibilities since enrolling in Geneva College. Stahl said she’s studying chemical engineering and chemistry with hopes to work for NASA.
“I want to work with NASA ... because of everything I learned in aerospace,” Stahl said. “The end goal is to work with liquid propellant rockets.”
Stahl said she will still visit her squadron to offer mentorship and show cadets that they, too, can excel in CAP.
“I’ll only be on and off while I’m attending college,” Stahl said. “I don’t really have a position. I’m just there to help facilitate cadets. ... I would like to help the cadets as much as possible. I know we have a few who are trying to go into the military, and I’d like to help them get the promotions they need to (enter) the military at a higher pay grade.”
CAP is the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and 1,550 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems. It performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually.
CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.