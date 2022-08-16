Spaatz Award General Hart and Cadet Colonel Stahl

Retired Brig. Gen. Duane Hart of the U.S. Air Force on Monday presented cadet Lt. Col. Gwen Stahl of the Civil Air Patrol with CAP’s highest-level achievement, the General Carl A. Spaatz Award, at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex’s Toretti Auditorium.

Civil Air Patrol cadet Gwen Stahl, a Clymer native, received the General Carl A. Spaatz Award on Monday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex Toretti Auditorium, making her the first-ever cadet from Indiana County to achieve the award.

The Spaatz Award is the highest-ranking achievement in CAP, with cadets typically spending four to five years progressing through the CAP Cadet Program’s 16 achievements to qualify. Upon receiving the award, Stahl, 19, was promoted to cadet colonel, the Civil Air Patrol’s highest rank.