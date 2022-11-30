76800459

Gavel and scales

 Creatas

A Buffington Township woman has agreed to dismiss “without prejudice” her claims for punitive damages — in other words, with the provision that she could refile “after the completion of discovery” — against a group of defendants in a $50,000 civil lawsuit filed after a fiery 2020 car crash near the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.

On Sept. 20 of this year, Payton Renee Balogh filed suit in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas against Mazda Motor Corp., its North American subsidiary, and automobile dealers in Altoona and Harrisburg, alleging that “the unsafe, carelessly designed, and defective design,” of a 2010 Mazda 3 “and its failure to be crashworthy, caused (her) to become trapped and she was unable to escape” before suffering third-degree burns to more than 70 percent of her body.