A Buffington Township woman has agreed to dismiss “without prejudice” her claims for punitive damages — in other words, with the provision that she could refile “after the completion of discovery” — against a group of defendants in a $50,000 civil lawsuit filed after a fiery 2020 car crash near the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
On Sept. 20 of this year, Payton Renee Balogh filed suit in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas against Mazda Motor Corp., its North American subsidiary, and automobile dealers in Altoona and Harrisburg, alleging that “the unsafe, carelessly designed, and defective design,” of a 2010 Mazda 3 “and its failure to be crashworthy, caused (her) to become trapped and she was unable to escape” before suffering third-degree burns to more than 70 percent of her body.
Also named in the suit were Mazda Motor of America Inc., Starter Cars in Altoona and Sutliff Auto Group in Harrisburg. Balogh sought, according to court records quoted by the Pennsylvania Record legal publication, “damages in excess of $50,000, plus interest, costs of suit and other such items of damages as permitted by law.”
The crash happened on Oct. 20, 2020, shortly after 9:30 p.m., on Airport Road near Geesey Road in White Township.
There, according to the filing on her behalf by attorneys Larry E. Coben and JoAnn Niemi of the Anapol Weiss law firm in Scottsdale, Ariz., “she was caused to lose steering control and left the roadway.
“The Mazda traversed a grassy area and struck a partly buried concrete stanchion causing damage to the Mazda, including some undercarriage components, and then the vehicle rolled over onto its passenger side,” the Anapol Weiss filing continued. A stanchion, as described at the time by state police at Troop A, Indiana, is a piece of airport-related equipment.
“A fire erupted, spreading smoke and fire into the occupant section, where the plaintiff was trapped,” the Anapol Weiss filing went on. “Before anyone could come to her rescue, Balogh was catastrophically burned over most of her body.”
As reported the following day in The Indiana Gazette, “a 19-year-old Commodore woman was injured in a fiery, single-car crash Tuesday evening in White Township east of Indiana. The woman was the lone occupant of a Mazda 3 that ran off Airport Road, hit a concrete post, overturned and caught fire just west of Hood School Road at about 9:30 p.m.”
The crash was investigated by state police at Troop A, Indiana, who later identified Balogh, and said she suffered a “suspected serious injury” in the crash.
“The driver was freed from the car by Indiana volunteer firefighters, was rushed by Citizens’ Ambulance paramedics to Indiana Regional Medical Center, and was sent by helicopter to West Penn Hospital for treatment of severe burns and other injuries, police said,” the Gazette report continued.
State police said Balogh was not cited for any traffic violation, saying the primary violation would have been “driving on roadways laned for traffic.”
The defendants were represented by attorneys Gerard Cedrone and Jo E. Peifer of Lavin Cedrone Graver Boyd & DiSipio, in Philadelphia, who filed the “Stipulation of Dismissal” on Nov. 18, accepting the condition that “Plaintiff (Balogh) may file a motion to amend her complaint to reassert claims of punitive damages and Defendants may thereafter file preliminary objections with respect to the amended complaint.”
The September filing stated that “the unsafe, carelessly-designed and defective design of the Mazda and its failure to be crashworthy, caused damage to vehicle structural components and components containing flammable liquids, which precipitated the leakage of flammable fluids and the trapping of the plaintiff,” who “suffered second-degree and third-degree burns to most aspects of her body, including her head, face, chest, bilateral upper extremities, bilateral upper thighs and the entirety of her back and buttocks, which has resulted in permanent disfigurement, functional injuries, disability and continuing complications.”
That wasn’t the end of her problems, her attorneys stated: “Additionally, Balogh suffered acute respiratory failure, severe sepsis with septic shock, tachycardia, amputation of all the fingers on her right hand and other physical, emotional and functional complications to be proven at the time of trial. Plaintiff’s injuries and the resulting medical complications have in the past and will in the future require ongoing hospitalizations and rehabilitation services.”
Pennsylvania Record, pennrecord.com, an Illinois-based publication covering Pennsylvania’s legal system, contributed to this report.