BLAIRSVILLE — A pair of mighty Parrott cannons have stood for decades as sentinels to the ground dedicated to military servicemen in Blairsville Cemetery.
Until this week, they flanked a brick podium designed for speakers at memorial services in Veterans Circle. To the cannons’ sides were a trio of flagpoles and a stone marker honoring Blairsville’s Vietnam War casualties.
The guns were hoisted from their pedestals Monday and taken away by a crew from Keith Industrial Welding and Fabrication for the repair of their iron mounts, which had worn and cracked over the years.
It’s a project led by Al Hogue Jr., an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5821.
The Parrott guns command all veterans’ respect, Hogue said. They were designed by first used in the American Civil War and the pair displayed in Blairsville are believed to have been placed about 1895 by the original bandstand on Market Street at Liberty Street.
The U.S. Navy used these cannons, according to Hogue, “because it has the Navy anchor stamped on the top of the gun.”
The history as Hogue has been able to trace it shows the Daughters of the American Revolution organized the cannons’ delivery to Blairsville. They sat three decades in the center of town and were moved 94 years ago to the cemetery.
While the mounting framework yielded to the stress of holding the iron cannons and the cracks became prominent, Hogue was driven more than most other veterans to have the mounts repaired for more years of service.
“I was caretaker of the Blairsville Deceased Veterans Cemetery Flag Fund for five years, and then I was commander of the funeral group for six years,” Hogue said. Today he’s an adjutant in the local VFW post.
Much of Hogue’s work has been in researching the ownership of the Parrott cannons and finding who has authority over their care.
No one from Blairsville Borough, the Blairsville Cemetery Association or the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area claimed or identified anyone in charge of the guns.
So Hogue moved forward.
Keith Fabrication is doing the work at no cost to VFW.
“This is one thing I just couldn’t put away, and I kept fighting and fighting and fighting. Finally I got to the point where they’re going to fix them,” Hogue said. “I’ll be happy when that’s done.”
Hogue said the work is expected to be completed and the cannons repositioned in time for Veterans’ Day on Nov. 11.