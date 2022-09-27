Richard Clawson award

Richard Clawson, second from left, was recently presented with the Pennsylvania Builders Association Distinguished Achievement Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the home building industry. Clawson is pictured with, from left, 2018 PBA President Kert Sloan, of Reading; 2022 PBA President Cathy Sloan, of Reading; 2012 PBA President Warren Peter, of Indiana; and 2016 PBA President Jim Brown, of Hollidaysburg.

 Submitted photo

Richard Clawson, of Indiana, has been awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award by the statewide Pennsylvania Builders Association. The Distinguished Achievement Award is the highest association award given to individuals who have made significant long-term contributions and have been responsible for outstanding achievements benefiting members of PBA and the housing industry.

Clawson has been a member of the Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association for nearly 50 years. He has served as the executive officer of his local association since 1997 and has also held the position of PBA treasurer 10 times ensuring accurate and reliable financial reporting. In addition, Clawson has consistently sat on the PBA Workers’ Compensation Committee since 1997 and on the Builder Services Inc. board since 2006 — holding the chair position several times. He also has been a member of the Pennsylvania Housing Research Center Advisory Board for 22 years.