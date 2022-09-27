Richard Clawson, of Indiana, has been awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award by the statewide Pennsylvania Builders Association. The Distinguished Achievement Award is the highest association award given to individuals who have made significant long-term contributions and have been responsible for outstanding achievements benefiting members of PBA and the housing industry.
Clawson has been a member of the Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association for nearly 50 years. He has served as the executive officer of his local association since 1997 and has also held the position of PBA treasurer 10 times ensuring accurate and reliable financial reporting. In addition, Clawson has consistently sat on the PBA Workers’ Compensation Committee since 1997 and on the Builder Services Inc. board since 2006 — holding the chair position several times. He also has been a member of the Pennsylvania Housing Research Center Advisory Board for 22 years.
He organizes the local annual Spring Home Show and coordinates community projects for the Indiana County Technology Center including completing the exterior of a large commercial building and remodeling the youth activity room at a local church.
Clawson regularly visits suppliers and vendors to distribute building information and code updates for contractors and homeowners. He has also been appointed to serve on the Indiana County Codes Appeals Board. In addition to his work with home building groups, Clawson is very involved in his community. He has been the treasurer of the Indiana County Development Corporation for 47 years as well as the volunteer treasurer for Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana for 45 years. He is also the chair of the Activities Committee for the PA American Legion as well as the chair of the Youth Baseball Committee for the Legion for 15 years. He was inducted into the American Legion PA Hall of Fame in 2013 and was awarded the 2020 Seven Light Alumnus National Award from Sigma Chi Fraternity.
The award was presented by 2022 PBA President Cathy Sloan during a recent regional meeting in Hollidaysburg.