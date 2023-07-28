JOHNSTOWN — A resident of Coalport, Clearfield County, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, Western Pennsylvania United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Wednesday.
Olshan said Jacob Troxell, 33, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.