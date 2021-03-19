Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Public Safety has begun preliminary discussions about consolidation of emergency management resources among IUP, Indiana Borough and White Township, its acting director told the IUP Council of Trustees on Thursday.
Anthony Clement has served as interim director of public safety and university police for the past 13 months as IUP conducts a national search for a permanent director. He was reporting on emergency management and security matters during a morning committee session of the day-long IUP Council of Trustees meeting.
It also was a briefing about ongoing vaccination efforts at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex and issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, along with emergency management.
“The discussion emerged during a meeting of the I-ACT executive committee,” Clement told the trustees, “in which it was identified that many events, specifically large-scale events, encompass all three entities.”
Clement said the meeting involved Indiana Borough Manager C. Michael Foote, White Township Manager Milt Lady, and IUP Emergency Operations Special Projects Manager Megan Heilbrun, and involved advantages and disadvantages of such consolidation.
“Consolidating services for emergency management may improve the effectiveness of the response,” Clement said, while stressing that any decision would be up to university administrators, Indiana’s borough council and the White Township board of supervisors.
Clement came to IUP after 35 years of law enforcement experience in Clymer and Indiana boroughs.
He served 33 years in Indiana, retiring as a lieutenant and supervisor of the Indiana Borough Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
He also was an instructor for the IUP Criminal Justice Training Center for 20 years.
I-ACT, or Indiana Area Collaborative Team, is a coalition of stakeholders that includes landlords, business representatives and law enforcement, as well as IUP, the borough and the township.
It most recently met to discuss the possibility of an IUPatty’s weekend, or as Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl described it, “the unofficial, unsanctioned, social-media-driven celebratory events ... which (have) nothing to do with” IUP.
IACT said the 2020 weekend came and went without any “large gatherings or out-of-control parties,” and Schawl said last weekend also was relatively quiet.
Clement also discussed conversations his department has had with the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency and Indiana Regional Medical Center about mass vaccination clinics at the KCAC, possibly in April or May.
“(KCAC) is well-suited to provide space, parking, janitorial services, catering services and security,” Clement said. “The expectation is a fully operational vaccination center, by appointment only, serving an estimated 1,000 people per day and extending to 60 to 90 days of operation.”
Occasional clinics already have been held there.
“The IRMC vaccination clinics started at KCAC on Jan. 26,” IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said.
She said the clinics occur between two and four days a week, depending on supply.
In a statement Wednesday, IRMC said it had administered over 12,000 vaccines to the most at-risk groups in the community, as well as frontline healthcare workers. The hospital is now administering vaccines to anyone 55 and older.