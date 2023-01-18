Dr. Steve Hovan, dean of the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, will present a brief overview of climate science from the viewpoint of what we know, what we don’t know and what we need to do better, at the Jan. 26 Zoom webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods.
The presentation will look at the global climate change models to project what it might mean for society in general and, more specifically, what impacts it may have on Pennsylvania.
Hovan, a 2007 IUP Distinguished University Professor, examines the relationships among atmospheric circulation, oceanic currents and global climate changes. His research focuses on understanding the global climate system by studying long-term records of climate recorded in deep ocean sedimentary records. Hovan has been a faculty member in the department of geosciences at IUP since 1994, serving nearly 14 years as the chair of the department and two years as a program manager in Division of Ocean Sciences for the National Science Foundation. In 2021, he returned to IUP to lead the college as it moves into the new Kopchick Hall next year and transitions to its multidisciplinary future of scientific exploration and research.
In addition, he is the recipient of two National Science Foundation Awards and awards from several other agencies. He has conducted research on several ocean research vessels with IUP students and has presented extensively in his field throughout the United States and internationally.
Hovan won the 2000 Outstanding Achievement in Research Award from the IUP School of Graduate Studies and Research.