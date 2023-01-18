Dr. Steve Hovan

 Submitted photo

Dr. Steve Hovan, dean of the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, will present a brief overview of climate science from the viewpoint of what we know, what we don’t know and what we need to do better, at the Jan. 26 Zoom webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods.

The presentation will look at the global climate change models to project what it might mean for society in general and, more specifically, what impacts it may have on Pennsylvania.

