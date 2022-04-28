The Indiana County Health Care Careers Consortium has announced the release of the 2022 Clinical Readiness Scholarship application.
One $750 scholarship award will be given to one student at each Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana County Technology Center, Westmoreland County Community College and The Rapha School currently enrolled in a post-secondary health care education program to cover fees of clinical requirements not included in tuition. Applicants must be an Indiana County resident.
The application is available to download from the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board website: https://tricountywib.org/.