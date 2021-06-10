• The AFSCME retiree’s sub-chapter 8301 meeting will be held June 24 at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, White Township.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon. The business meeting will be at 1 p.m. and will be conducted with-in Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
• The Indiana Garden Club will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. June 21 at the Indiana community gardens, Mack Park.
A garden club affiliate member, Barb Hauge, will present a program on the pollinator meadow, which was established at the gardens last summer. Members will also be weeding the bed that the club has at the community gardens, so bring your gloves and tools.