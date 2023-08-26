Court gavel 2

A motorist from Clune who ran into — and tried to run away from — state police on Oct. 28, 2022, has been sentenced on multiple counts dating to 2021.

On Friday, Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark served up a concurrent series of sentences for Joseph K. Wissinger, 39, in three separate 2022 cases, and separately committed him to Indiana County Jail for 72 hours to six months — then paroled him forthwith — for a 2021 misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

Tags