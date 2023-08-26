A motorist from Clune who ran into — and tried to run away from — state police on Oct. 28, 2022, has been sentenced on multiple counts dating to 2021.
On Friday, Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark served up a concurrent series of sentences for Joseph K. Wissinger, 39, in three separate 2022 cases, and separately committed him to Indiana County Jail for 72 hours to six months — then paroled him forthwith — for a 2021 misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
As for the 2022 cases, the one that drew the most attention happened in October in Burrell Township, when, according to state police at Troop A, Indiana, Wissinger failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and attempted to flee, leading troopers on a chase that ensued along U.S. Route 119, Campbells Mill Road, Falling Run Road, Lear Road, state Route 217 North and Grange Road.
The chase ended when Wissinger stopped along Newport Road due to a vehicle malfunction.
Wissinger also pleaded to DUI in that case. He was placed on probation for five years with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Concurrently, Clark sentenced Wissinger to one year of probation in each of two other cases, one involving showing a false identification to law enforcement and possessing a small amount of marijuana, the other for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and public drunkenness.
He also was assessed various fines and court costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.