Clymer Borough, with regret, accepted the resignation of council member Jeffery Gromley during a council meeting Wednesday.
Gromley, a paid firefighter with the Altoona City Fire Department, said he’s resigning his seat with borough council because the fire department’s union contract is requiring him to relocate.
“It has been my pleasure to serve the borough council for the last several years,” Gromley said in his letter of resignation.
Gromley was elected to Clymer Borough Council in 2018 and resigned Tuesday.
“Jeff was very dedicated and very hard-working,” said borough council President Louis Tate. “He did a great job as a council member, and we’re going to surely miss him.”
Borough manager Sonya Schrenkel said Gromley was a “very hands-on” councilmember and chair of the borough’s street committee.
“We knew there was going to be a point where he was going to have to move for his job, so we’re sad to see him go,” Schrenkel said. “His knowledge of everything here in the borough was just absolutely a godsend to us.”
With Gromley’s resignation, the seven-person board is accepting letters of intent until June 21 to fill his at-large seat.
“Anybody interested in taking over his seat on borough council can write a letter of intent and bring it to my office located at 470 Adams St.,” Schrenkel said. “Even after hours, they can put the letter in my drop box. We are looking to have those letters in place by our committee meeting on June 21.”
Also Wednesday, Schrenkel announced Clymer is preparing for its annual community yard sale event, which will take place from 8 a.m. until sunset July 13, 14 and 15. During the three-day event, any resident, business, church, organization, etc. within the borough can host a yard sale without having to pay the usual $5 permit fee.
Schrenkel said she will print maps indicating yard sale locations for residents to use. Anyone who wishes to have their yard sale printed on the map must contact Schrenkel prior to July 7.
“I need those sale locations called into my office prior to July 7, and then I will distribute the maps to people having sales so they get out in the public, and I’ll have them available in my office as well,” Schrenkel said. “(Residents) can call my office any time of day at (724) 254-9884, or they can drop a letter off at the office that they’re going to have a sale.”
In other news Wednesday, Tate asked that Clymer residents make an effort to reduce litter and keep the borough clean. Tate said he’s seen an increase in litter throughout the borough and along the roadways and wants to encourage residents to clean up litter whenever possible.
“There seems to be more than normal litter along the roads and also in town,” Tate said. “So, I’d really like to encourage our citizens to make an effort to keep their streets clean, (and) if they see something in front of their house to clean it up.
“We have a beautiful little town here. ... So, I just think it would be a great thing if everybody would jump on board to make a little extra effort to keep the area where they live in town a little cleaner.”
Clymer Mayor Christina King added that residents are responsible for keeping their trees and shrubs trimmed and off the roadways.
“Also, with the streets and the alleys, if you have trees or shrubs that encroach over that, keep that trimmed back please,” King said. “We have a couple alleys that are one-car alleys now because there’s so much shrub hanging over them.”
Borough council members announced various other items of business Wednesday, including:
• Residents are responsible for removing the weeds and grass growing through their sidewalks and curbs.
• Community volunteers will begin painting curbs and crosswalks throughout the borough starting today.
“The curb painting has not been done for a few years, and they’re looking a little dull, so we want to get them all spruced up and brightened up,” Schrenkel said.
