Clymer Borough, with regret, accepted the resignation of council member Jeffery Gromley during a council meeting Wednesday.

Gromley, a paid firefighter with the Altoona City Fire Department, said he’s resigning his seat with borough council because the fire department’s union contract is requiring him to relocate.