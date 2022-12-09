Clymer sign 001.jpg

Clymer Borough Council unanimously approved the borough’s 2023 general fund budget and real estate tax ordinance during a regular council meeting Wednesday.

The balanced budget came to $584,500 in both income and expenditures, a slight increase from Clymer’s 2022 budget of $582,120.