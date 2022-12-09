Clymer Borough Council unanimously approved the borough’s 2023 general fund budget and real estate tax ordinance during a regular council meeting Wednesday.
The balanced budget came to $584,500 in both income and expenditures, a slight increase from Clymer’s 2022 budget of $582,120.
“The biggest increase that we’re seeing on our budget is our fuel costs,” said borough manager Sonya Schrenkel. “They have almost doubled from last year to this year.”
Schrenkel said rising costs made it particularly difficult to put together the 2023 budget.
“It was a very difficult process, especially with the rise in fuel, equipment parts and supplies,” Schrenkel said. “(They’ve) all gone up.”
Schrenkel said there will be no tax increase, but the borough did have to shuffle around some tax money to continue funding Citizens’ Ambulance Services.
“We did have some millage moved around, but there was no increase to our taxpayers,” Schrenkel said. “We are providing Citizens’ Ambulance with an EMS tax so we can keep the ambulance service in Clymer Borough.”
Borough council also approved nominal price increases in the borough’s trash collection and fire protection fees. Borough trash collection will increase by $1 per month, and fire protection will increase by $2.50 per month and will now be listed on residents’ Municipal Authority bill.
“(The trash collection fee was increased) because (in) our five-year contract with Waste Management, we (had) an increase this year in the cost,” Schrenkel said. “The fire protection fee was always on our water bills, and I can’t explain why it’s not there anymore, but that (increase) was to offset the additional EMS tax that was added because we removed fire protection from there and turned it into an EMS tax.”
Also Wednesday, Clymer Police Chief Charles Waller announced that the borough will switch to e-filing for traffic citations in either late 2023 or early 2024. Waller said the contract between the state and the citation printing company Clymer uses ends in 2022 and that Clymer will need to either find another printing company or switch to e-filing citations.
“The e-filing is a free program that’s given to us by the state police, and our tickets go straight from the computer, as soon as we write them, to the magistrate building,” Waller said. “So, that’s the way to go, and that’s where everybody’s going to now — the e-filing.”
Waller said the printing company is still distributing paper citations to police stations but only a few at a time. So, Waller and Clymer police officer Ryan Killeen have been stockpiling as many citations as possible before the e-filing program is implemented.
“Right now, what’s printed is all (the printing company) has, and they’re stingy with them up there,” Waller said. “They only want to give us like 25 at a time. So, me and Ryan kind of stockpiled a little bit. We have about 120 paper citations, but we’re going to run out of those half way through the year if not sooner. If we keep stockpiling them, like we go up every two months and get 25, we might have enough to get us to the end of the year. So, that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Waller said if the police department runs out of paper citations before the e-filing program is implemented, there will be no way for Clymer officers to issue traffic citations.
“You can’t do anything if you don’t have a citation,” Waller said. “And usually summary citations have to be written within 15 days, so you really can’t do anything. If your borough or township didn’t print any (citations) or (go) to a printing company and have tickets printed, you wouldn’t be able to write any. You’d just be stuck.”
In other news Wednesday, Clymer Borough Council made a number of announcements, including:
• The 2023 borough council meeting schedule will remain the same at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month.
• Residents can send letters to Santa Claus by Dec. 15 to receive a response from Santa in the North Pole.
“Santa has a special mailbox,” Schrenkel said. “It’s down at (Tate) Park in front of the steps. So, as long as his elves get the letters by Dec. 15, Santa is going to write back to everyone.”
• Clymer’s second new police cruiser, a 2022 Ford Explorer, is still in the shop but should be ready to hit the road by mid-December, before Christmas. Waller said the second cruiser has been delayed mostly due to backorders.
“Everything’s on backorder right now, like computer stands, parts of the cage to put the cage in the back, and I think there were a couple lights, like license plate lights, (that need added),” Waller said. “So, we’re waiting on those backorder parts to get here. ... (Within) a week and a half, two weeks, it should be done.”