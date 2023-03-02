Clymer Borough Council unanimously approved hiring Adam Lewis as a part-time police officer during a regular voting meeting Wednesday.
Lewis, who worked with the Indiana Borough Police Department for roughly eight years, graduated from the Westmoreland County Community College Police Officer Training Academy.
“The new officer, Adam Lewis, his last job was at (the) Indiana Borough (Police Department),” said Clymer Borough Police Chief Charles Waller. “He left there in June or July of 2021, and he resigned after like eight years in Indiana Borough. So, he’s very familiar with the job. ... We’ve had him out on the road now for about two weeks and he seems like he’s doing a really good job.”
Clymer Borough Council also unanimously approved advertising for police officer positions on Indeed, a U.S. employment website. This motion came after borough council unanimously approved switching Ryan Killeen’s full-time Patrolman First Class position to a part-time police officer position.
“Currently, we’re looking to add a full-time officer and we’re probably hoping for another two to three part-time officers to fill in shifts when we need them here,” said Clymer Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel. “(Killeen) did move down to part-time, so that’s mainly the reason (we’re hiring), and we do like to keep two part-time officers with our two full-time officers.”
In other news Wednesday, three Clymer residents took part in the public participation portion of the borough council meeting to see whether they could raise hens on their property for eggs.
Clymer’s current zoning ordinance prohibits raising any kind of fowl within the borough, so borough council will need to determine whether to amend the zoning ordinance to allow for chickens, create a new ordinance or reject the proposal entirely.
“Last month, we reviewed a proposal from a resident in regards to chickens,” Schrenkel said. “They’re looking to have a few backyard chickens for producing eggs for their home. Only hens and no roosters.”
Schrenkel said borough council’s next step will be discussing the matter during the next borough council committee meeting, held on the third Wednesday of each month.
“The next move forward will come from council and how they direct me to move forward with research, or they could just reject the proposal all together,” Schrenkel said. “(If the proposal is accepted), it would probably go to the zoning board. We would talk to them. ... We’re just in the infancy stages right now.”
Schrenkel said if borough council accepts the proposal, they’ll likely amend the zoning ordinance as well as create a new ordinance specific to raising chickens within the borough.
“That is a broad-spanning zoning ordinance that covers fowl all together,” Schrenkel said. “And with fowl, we could be talking turkeys and different things, so we want to make sure we keep (the ordinance) specific to chickens if borough council decides to move that way.”
Borough council president Louis Tate said he’s unsure what the committee might do, as there are many variables to consider. Schrenkel is currently gathering information and researching how other, similar-sized municipalities approach such ordinances to relay back to council.
“We have to look at the risk for the borough, risk for the neighboring properties, what kind of room is required to house chickens,” Schrenkel said. “None of us here, of course, are chicken experts, so that was the information that I’m putting together to bring back to council for them.”
In other business Wednesday, Schrenkel said the borough successfully purchased a 2004 International truck with a Tymco sweeper for $47,000 to use throughout the borough.
“The street sweeper will be used throughout the borough to maintain the streets,” Schrenkel said. “The sweeper we had purchased has a vacuum system on it that we’ll be able to clean catch basins with, so it will be able to clean out the dirt and debris in the catch basins. And it also has a jet feature, a power washing feature, that we’ll be able to use if we have something we need to clean up throughout the borough.”