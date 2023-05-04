Clymer Borough Council members unanimously approved promoting part-time Clymer police officer Adam Lewis to a full-time officer position at a borough council meeting Wednesday.
Borough council members unanimously approved hiring Lewis as a part-time officer during their March 1 borough council meeting. Prior to working with Clymer police, Lewis worked as an officer at the Indiana Borough Police Department for seven years.
“I was a police officer for seven years with Indiana Borough police, and prior to that, I was in corrections for about five years total,” Lewis said. “And I’ve also been in the military for 18 years.”
Lewis, who graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy at the Southwest Training Center in Greensburg, said he’s looking forward to helping Clymer Police Chief Charles Waller grow the department.
“We’re trying to expand the department,” Lewis said. “With the experience that I bring to the table, I’m hoping to help the chief try to achieve that and just grow this department into a professional and well-oiled machine.”
Borough council members also unanimously approved officer Ryan Killeen’s resignation with regrets Wednesday. Killeen was sworn in as a part-time Clymer officer Aug. 10, 2021. He was promoted to patrolman first class during an Aug. 3, 2022, borough council meeting before switching to a part-time position at the same March 1 meeting in which Lewis was hired.
With Lewis’ promotion and Killeen’s resignation, the Clymer police department now has two full-time officers and two part-time officers, according to Lewis.
Also Wednesday, borough council members:
• Unanimously approved two pay raises to Clymer Borough manager Sonya Schrenkel and a Municipal Authority worker retroactive to Jan. 1.
“The borough manager is getting a raise,” said borough council president Louis Tate. “She did not receive one in January. And one of our employees who works at the sewage and water plant, he did not receive a raise in January, so we decided to give him one, also.”
• Announced Calvary Baptist Academy of Clymer will take part in an all-day “community days” event May 12.
“Their whole school will be here volunteering with their families,” Schrenkel said, “and they’ll be doing such projects as planting flowers, weeding at the park, doing some litter pickup throughout the walking trail in both the Sherman Street Park and the Lee Street Park.”
• Asked dog owners to clean up after their dogs when going for walks around the neighborhood.
