Clymer Police officer Adam Lewis swearing in

Clymer Mayor Christina King swore in officer Adam Lewis after Clymer Borough Council members unanimously approved promoting him to a full-time police officer position Wednesday.

 Nathan Zisk/Gazette

Clymer Borough Council members unanimously approved promoting part-time Clymer police officer Adam Lewis to a full-time officer position at a borough council meeting Wednesday.

Borough council members unanimously approved hiring Lewis as a part-time officer during their March 1 borough council meeting. Prior to working with Clymer police, Lewis worked as an officer at the Indiana Borough Police Department for seven years.