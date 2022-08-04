Clymer Borough Council unanimously approved motions during a council meeting Wednesday to promote officer Ryan Killeen to patrolman first class (PFC) and hire his brother as a part-time officer.
Borough Police Chief Charles Waller said Ryan’s promotion was well-deserved, as he’s gone “above and beyond” to help the community.
“Ryan was promoted to PFC due to his excellent work in the community,” Waller said. “He’s just (gone) above and beyond, so we decided to make the change and bump him up to patrolman first class.”
Waller said that Ryan “benefits us in every which way possible” by covering shifts, always doing what he’s asked, filling in whenever needed and more. Zachary Killeen, Ryan’s brother, was hired as a part-time officer to help cover weekend shifts.
“We were looking for somebody as well to cover more weekends,” Waller said, “so that’s why we hired (Zachary), who just graduated in the academy, to fill some of our weekend shifts that we need help with.”
Zachary was sworn in by Clymer Mayor Christina King during the meeting.
In other news Wednesday, Jim Rushton, a trustee with the Dixonville Moose Lodge 833, donated two dozen “Tommy Moose” stuffed animals to Clymer Borough police to distribute to child trauma victims.
“A little explanation on Tommy Mooses,” Rushton explained, “they’re given out to fire departments, police departments, pediatric units, you name it. These little guys have been all over the country.”
Borough manager Sonya Schrenkel said the stuffed moose dolls are a “comfort measure” that borough officers can hand out to children involved in any kind of traumatic event.
Also Wednesday, Waller gave some updates on the department’s new police cruiser and radios:
• Borough police received more than $5,700 in asset forfeitures from the DA’s office to purchase two new police radios that will work with the station’s future encryption system.
“Pretty soon, the whole 911 system is going to go to an encrypted system, (and) our radios will be obsolete,” Waller said. “They can’t handle the encryption, so (the DA) gave us $5,700 and some change to purchase two new radios that will go to the encryption once they change over.”
Waller said the money for the radios came from assets the department seized in drug task force cases.
• The second new 2022 Ford Explorer police cruiser will be available for pickup on Friday at Tri-Star.
“It should be on the lot at Tri-Star on Aug. 5,” Waller said. “So, by that following week, me and (Schrenkel) will be able to go down, get it going and get it on the road.”
Waller said before the second cruiser is ready for use, it needs to be outfitted with lights and decals, which may take a couple weeks.
Council members discussed various other items during Wednesday’s meeting, including:
• The borough collected 376 pounds of recyclable material through the Indiana County Recycling Center’s satellite collection program, with the next collection taking place Oct. 22.
“I’m going to get some more flyers and things out before this date and maybe even look at doing a little bit with cleanup around that date,” Schrenkel said.
• The borough removed an overhanging tree from its walking trail that runs along Two Lick Creek on Monday.