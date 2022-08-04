Officer Ryan Killeen Promotion to Patrolman First Class

Clymer Borough Council unanimously approved a motion to promote police officer Ryan Killeen to patrolman first class, with an increase in pay, during a regular council meeting Wednesday. From left are Clymer Mayor Christina King, Clymer Police Chief Charles Waller and Killeen.

 NATHAN ZISK/Gazette

Clymer Borough Council unanimously approved motions during a council meeting Wednesday to promote officer Ryan Killeen to patrolman first class (PFC) and hire his brother as a part-time officer.

Borough Police Chief Charles Waller said Ryan’s promotion was well-deserved, as he’s gone “above and beyond” to help the community.

