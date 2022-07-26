Clymer Borough’s annual community yard sale between July 28-30 will feature at least 26 yard sale locations around the borough this year.
During the three-day event, any resident within the borough can host a yard sale without having to pay the usual $5 permit fee.
Maps indicating the confirmed yard sale locations will be available in the borough office building, 470 Adams St., Clymer, and on the borough’s Facebook page.
Borough manager Sonya Schrenkel said she hopes those hosting yard sales will distribute maps as well.
This is the first year Schrenkel is overseeing Clymer’s community yard sale. In previous years, community yard sales were less organized, according to Schrenkel, and residents were simply asked to host yard sales on the same weekend. This year, however, residents had an opportunity to call in and have their yard sales posted on a Clymer Borough map indicating the addresses of confirmed yard sale locations.
Residents had until July 22 to have their yard sales posted on the map, but getting added to the map is not necessary to host a free yard sale during the event.
“If somebody decides on the morning of the 28th that they’re going to have a sale, and their address isn’t on a map, they’re still allowed to do so,” Schrenkel said. “They don’t have to register with me to have the sale.”
Schrenkel said she expects to see at least a few additional yard sales during the event besides the 26 listed on the map.
“I really do believe we have a good turnout,” Schrenkel said.
“(The yard sales) are spread out all through the borough, so I’m thinking there are going to be a lot of people finding some great deals this weekend in Clymer.”