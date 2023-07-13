Council members unanimously appointed Aaron Packer to Clymer Borough Council during a regular meeting Wednesday to fill the vacant seat left by former councilman Jeffery Gromley.
Gromley, a paid firefighter with the Altoona City Fire Department, resigned his seat on borough council in June because the fire department’s union contract required him to relocate.
“We sorely miss him,” said Borough Council President Louis Tate. “He did an amazing job here for the borough running the street department and as a member of council.”
The borough received two applications for Gromley’s vacant seat, according to Tate, but council members ultimately landed on Packer, who will serve on borough council until the end of 2023.
“Council felt comfortable picking Mr. Packer,” Tate said. “He lives in town and has two young children, and he’s a self-employed businessman, and we think he’ll bring a positive addition to the council.
“He’s a very personable individual. Very articulate, very dedicated. He’s also a football coach, and he believes in giving back to his community. ... And he’s stepping to the plate, which I wish more people would do.”
In other news Wednesday, borough council unanimously approved hiring David Kirk as assistant borough manager and zoning enforcement officer. Kirk will assist borough manager Sonya Schrenkel with her daily duties as well as oversee zoning enforcement, which he used to do as a subcontracted employee with the borough.
The borough hasn’t had an assistant manager for four years, according to Schrenkel. But because Schrenkel is tasked with more duties than previous borough managers, borough council thought it was prudent to hire a new assistant manager.
“I’m a little different from any borough manager (we’ve had) before in Clymer because I do all the secretarial duties in the office for both the borough and municipal authority,” Schrenkel said. “So, with that being said, I needed somebody to help me on the other projects and help me when I’m not here. I was on vacation last week, (and) I had no office coverage, so it will be great to have somebody there when I’m not available.”
Also Wednesday, Schrenkel announced that the borough confirmed 31 sale sites for Clymer’s Community Yard Sale Days, which will take place today, Friday and Saturday.
During the three-day event, any resident within the borough can host a yard sale without having to pay the usual $5 permit fee. Maps indicating confirmed yard sale locations will be available in the borough office building, 470 Adams St., Clymer.
This year’s map includes 31 confirmed yard sale locations, but any borough resident, business, church, organization, etc. that isn’t featured on the map can still host a yard sale without having to pay permit fees.
“The residents are allowed to set their own times for the yard sales,” Schrenkel said. “The typical start time is 8 a.m. until whenever in the evening.
“St. Anne (Catholic) Church is having some food and desserts and bake sales and things like that, and the time for their sale is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. So, it will all depend on the individual or business that’s having the sale.”
In other business, Clymer Borough Police Officer Adam Lewis said borough police are looking to purchase two new AR-15-style rifles for their new patrol vehicles. Although nothing has been finalized yet, Lewis said the rifles along with their accessories, such as flashlights and sights, should cost somewhere around $1,000 to $1,500 apiece. Though, Lewis hopes borough police will be able to secure grants to help fund the purchase.
“With the patrol rifles, not only (will they) increase our lethality at distance, if it does require something to that effect, but even at closer ranges the rifles are way more accurate,” Lewis said. “So, in general, (we’re looking to purchase the rifles) to increase the safety of our citizens in town if there is ever a high-profile incident where we have to engage with a weapon system like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.