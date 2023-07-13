Clymer sign 001.jpg

Council members unanimously appointed Aaron Packer to Clymer Borough Council during a regular meeting Wednesday to fill the vacant seat left by former councilman Jeffery Gromley.

Gromley, a paid firefighter with the Altoona City Fire Department, resigned his seat on borough council in June because the fire department’s union contract required him to relocate.